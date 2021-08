There will be a road closure at the intersection of Calle del Ranchero and Cortez Drive starting on Thursday August 19, and is anticipated to be in effect until September 1 depending on weather conditions. A detour will be set in place. The work is being done as part of the Las Cruces Utilities Hacienda Acres, Phase II Sewer Improvement project. Motorists wanting to avoid any possible delays should seek an alternative route. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the construction. For the public’s convenience, crews will work only Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. leaving the evenings free of construction activity.