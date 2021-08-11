Scouted Interior Designers in the Northeast You Should Know About

Interior by Glenna Stone. Photography courtesy of Glenna Stone. Between spending more time at home over the past year and the upcoming seasonal transition, many people are looking at their abodes with fresh eyes. This can often spark the urge to refresh spaces, and in order to make the most of a transformation, enlisting an expert is always a good idea. For those who live in the northeastern portion of the U.S. who might be seeking to make their rooms more beautiful and functional, we asked our editors located in that region to recommend professional interior designers in their areas who can help make their clients’ design dreams come true. Whether your style is sleek and modern, transitional, or has a little bit of edge, these design gurus can help while offering an excellent client experience.