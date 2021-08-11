Cancel
Gahwa

By Esther Kim
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
You can see two enormous gamasot cauldrons in the back of the Gahwa at all times, broth roiling over flame. This Flushing spot fully embraces traditional Joseon in its décor with woven sandals hung on rice paper walls and a low, wooden-beamed ceiling. We dropped by on a busy Tuesday afternoon, and the restaurant was already half full for lunch. It also shares a parking lot with the Flushing H Mart, so you can do your shopping too. Their seolleongtang is one of the best things on the menu - the broth is thick and served with their sweeter, ripened cabbage and radish kimchi. And like many other nearby Korean restaurants, Gahwa is open at all times.

#Food Drink#The Flushing H Mart#Seolleongtang#Korean
