Nneji

By Jiji Ugboma
 7 days ago
Located in Astoria, Nneji is part takeout/delivery-only restaurant and part grocery store. They have a short but comprehensive menu that includes classics like jollof rice, okra and spinach, and egusi soup with a choice of chicken, salmon, or goat meat. The egusi soup, which usually contains beef, dried fish, or chicken, is also sometimes made vegetarian-friendly. Instead, it contains chunks of tomatoes and caramelized onions that provide a little sweet zing to contrast with the spicy and savory soup. Nneji also carries a fine collection of artisan bread and rolls, and a selection of international groceries like olive oils, sheer butter, and organic soaps.

