For decades now, Café Tropical has been serving coffee in Silverlake and was acquired back in 2019 by the owners of El Cochinito. This has now resulted in a mini Cuban food empire on the Eastside, with Café Tropical still serving up its famous Cuban coffees, medianoche sandwiches, and delicious pastelitos. If you wander in at 7am in need of caffeine and comfort in the form of pastries, order a strong cortadito and the café’s signature guava cheese turnover. The cortadito is a 1:1 ratio of milk and espresso, making it less heavy than your typical latte, but not as bold as a pure double shot. The turnover comes with a deep golden crust with tiny specks of guava paste bursting out from the flakey dough, and tastes like the marriage between our favorite cheese danish and some of the best fruit jam we’ve ever had. It’s creamy, sweet, slightly tart, and the ideal way to start the day because life’s too short not to have pastelitos.