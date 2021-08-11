If you’re zigzagging through Melrose traffic in your Toyota Camry (hypothetically), chances are you might miss Inti Peruvian. But this strip mall spot has some wonderfully fresh ceviche and noodle dishes that deserve your roadside attention. This Hollywood restaurant’s ceviche mixto comes with a generous amount of fish, calamari, octopus, and shrimp, all of which get cured in a sharp leche de tigre made from yellow ají and tons of fresh lemon juice. This marinade is good enough to drink on its own, which is why it’s encouraged to mop every bit up with your side of potatoes. Inti also serves a delicious tallarin de mariscos, which is the Peruvian name for a linguine and seafood stir fry. It’s definitely not pasta (although it technically is pasta), but it’s also certainly not Asian-style noodles either. Instead, you get something that’s distinctively Peruvian: a little Italian, a little Chinese, some soy sauce, some fresh tomatoes, grilled onions, and tons of seafood. It’s salty, oily, and something we unashamedly crave in the wee hours of the night.
