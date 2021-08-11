Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Tang

By Esther Kim
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the Flushing offshoot of Gammeeok, and their extensive menu, which also includes Chinese and Japanese dishes, sushi, fried chicken, and beer towers, caters to big parties. The couple who owned both Gammeeok and Tang split the two restaurants during their divorce, with the wife getting Tang (also open 24 hours a day) and the husband, Gammeeok. Tang has fancier, contemporary décor, but the metal pots of seolleongtang you can spot through the kitchen glass are still the real attraction.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
516
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Beer#Flushing#Food Drink#Chinese#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Evergreen

While this decidedly unglamorous Valley cafe is a reliable option for a well-priced, convenient kimchi jjigae or bulgogi plate, the real one-two punch is an all-day meal deal that pairs bibim or mul naengmyeon with a plate of tasty barbecued kalbi (beef short ribs). The buckwheat noodles may come a bit messy here, but they’re topped with nicely-arranged slices of mu radish and topped with a downward-facing hard-boiled egg. Afterwards, you can stay cool in the air condition by belting out K-pop at next-door Carnival Karaoke.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Baja Subs Market & Deli

Come into Baja Subs for a pack of cigarettes, air freshener, or a Gatorade, and leave with a takeout container filled with homemade egg roti and string hoppers. This tiny Sri Lankan counter in the back of a Northridge convenience store is just another reason why LA is special. It’s a hidden gem, a spot that combines seemingly disparate cultures and cuisines (the sign out front says “Mexican grill”), and gets by on an innate ability to do the most with what they’ve got - in this case, a couple of tables and a deli counter inside a strip mall corner store.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Ohla Tea

Most of the best Chinese and Taiwanese tea places around are in Broward (think Gong Cha, Tiger Sugar, Hanji, and Kung Fu Tea). But at least Miami has Ohla Tea. This small tea house specializes in boba and other iced milk tea drinks that originated in Taiwan and became wildly popular throughout East Asia. Ohla Tea has a decent selection of milk teas, as well as all the popular toppings, including a lightly salted cream cheese foam that’s the perfect counterbalance to the sweet drinks. Boba - those chewy black tapioca pearls - are always optional. However, this place also has Taiwanese and Hong Kong snacks, including Japanese-inspired sandwiches like crispy chicken katsu, curried fish balls, and billowy egg waffles that look like golden sheets of bubble wrap.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Winona’s

Perfect For: Breakfast Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Day Drinking Dining Solo Drinking Good Cocktails Drinking Good Wine. In a city full of natural wine places, Winona’s is the most versatile of them all. The multi-use space on the northern border of Bed-Stuy is part bar and part restaurant. Stroll up to the cafe counter during the day for a flat white and hide out behind your laptop for a couple of hours. Or, mosey over for dinner on a breezy evening. Either way, you’ll probably be surrounded by people sporting brand-name workwear behaving like retirees on vacation. And whatever you’re wearing, you’ll fit right in. Because even if you think you’ll stop by for just a glass of wine, Winona’s has a way of luring you in for a full dinner.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Downtown LA Lunch Guide

Downtown LA knows its way around lunch. Long before DTLA became one of the city’s fastest-developing areas, office workers all over the Financial District needed places to get a midday meal. And that left a ton of good places to stop in and eat lunch before sprinting back to the office as fast as possible.
Sidney, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Sidney’s Five

Like its next-door neighbor Mister Paradise, Sidney’s Five is a fun East Village bar where you should meet up with friends or take a date whom you might make out with in public. Unlike Mister Paradise, it’s not quite as busy, so it’s easy to grab an indoor booth or outside table. All the drinks at Sidney’s Five are under $15, plus there’s a whole martini menu if that’s your mood for the night. There’s a relatively long food menu as well, with stuff like lamb burgers, chicken skewers, and even a raw bar. We only stopped in for drinks, but we’ll be back to share a corn dog with a date.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Bonafide Bakery

The staff at this Argentine and Uruguayan bakery is always super friendly, and every square foot of space seems to be filled with snacks, pastries, and imported goods, giving it a familiar feel to those of us with South American roots. The best things to get here are their delicate miga sandwiches featuring homemade crustless white bread (“miga” is what the white portion left behind is called in Spanish). Almost every Argentine and Uruguayan bakery has a selection of these ready-made sandwiches in a cold case, but Bonafide actually makes them to-order, including my favorite with a creamy, mayonnaise-laden mixture of celery, roquefort, and chopped walnuts. You can make a meal out of these little sandwiches, but they also work for just a quick snack alongside a cup of yerba mate before exploring the rest of 163rd Street.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Pizza Pilgrims

It would be easy to say that you can’t go wrong with a pizza, but you can go wrong with a pizza. Very wrong. Take the tomato paste tortilla thing (topped with raw cheddar) we experienced in Budapest years ago. Pizza Pilgrims is a far better example of an affordable, good pizza. Dean Street is the original location of this Neapolitan pizza mini-chain and they’re still a go-to for chewy, thick-crusted pizzas with a thin and saucy centre. Their margherita is under a tenner or add a few more quid if you after some other toppings.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Jaraguá Restaurant

If you’re interested in experiencing Salvadoran food in a more formal setting, then head directly to Jaragua. This Oakwood restaurant specializes in El Salvador’s tried and true classics like casamiento, which translates to rice and beans gently cooked together to create a warm stew we’d happily swim in. Their pupusas also include familiar fillings like chicharron, loroco, beans, and cheese, and come in either corn or rice flour variations - both of which are super moist with beautiful griddle marks. However, a pupusa is not complete without its curtido, and Jaragua’s slaw comes tender soft after soaking in vinegar for hours. Paired with their bright salsa de tomate, these final touches nicely cut through the cake’s starchiness and bring out all the flavors in the fillings.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

El Baron

Your experience at El Baron really depends on when you stop by because this place doubles as a nightclub (yes, actually). But whether you come at 10am for a hearty Salvadoran breakfast or decide to eat dinner in a dimly lit club that’s blaring cumbia music, the food at El Baron is always great. The specialities here include sopa de siete mares (seafood stew), pastellitos de carne (fried meat empanadas), and great pupusas. Give their loroco pupusa a try, which comes stuffed with an aromatic flower bud traditionally used in Salvadoran cooking. It’s similar in flavor to artichoke or asparagus, but tastes even better when it’s tucked inside a masa cake with lots of cheese. When it comes to the curtido, El Baron’s is on the more liquidy side and packs a spicy kick too.
SciencePosted by
The Infatuation

Good Clean Fun

Good Clean Fun is a new natural wine bar and restaurant in Downtown LA, ideal for both long and short hangs. It’s a pretty customizable experience, with a lengthy wine, beer, and sake list (filled with cute names like “Art & Science Fruit pet nat” or “Swick WYD? Chardonnay”) if you’re just looking to sip something quickly then bounce. But if you, half-way through, remember how much you and your college roommate get along, there’s also a compact Italian-leaning food menu to order from. We like the pasta bucatini with red sauce, which comes with super thick noodles and goes well with white wine and gossiping about mutual friends.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Sista Barista

For fans of caffeine and rhyming words, there are few London coffee shops that will sort out your latte craving quite as well as Sista Barista on Westminster Bridge Road. Not only does this family-owned café do an apple and cinnamon bun that is entirely worth the mess of sugar that’s about to conquer your lap, it’s home to one of London’s best iced coffees. Their frappuccinos are downright delicious, like the kind of delicious where you keep saying ‘fmu frappuccinos are great’, they’ve got a vast range of hot coffee options too, ranging from chai lattes to cheap and cheerful espressos, and we haven’t even mentioned the savoury snacks yet. The falafel wrap? Fantastic. Just be warned that this place is popular with local office workers, so be prepared for a queue.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

El Colmao

Having been open since 1969, El Colmao wins the award for longest-operating Cuban restaurant in LA, which essentially makes it a historical monument. However, age is but a number and we’re far more interested in the fact that its food has lasted the test of time. Their pork chops, for example, are some of the tastiest cutlets we’ve come across, coming beautifully browned on both sides, perfectly cooked, and topped with grilled onions for a bit of added sweetness. El Colmao also provides a sour and spicy green salsa that goes great on, well, everything - including the thinly tenderized chops. Leave some room at the end because this spot has a rich guava compote that’s served with a dollop of thick cream. Our advice: order a few for the table because four spoons are three too many for this relatively small dessert.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Bar Bohemien

Sitting atop the Citizen Public Market, Bar Bohemien is a brand new rooftop bar in Culver City and an ideal spot for after-work drinks with those two coworkers you actually like. It’s a walk-in-only situation right now, but even when it’s crowded, you never have to wait too long for a spot to become available. Our favorite cocktails are the sweet and slightly spicy Fire & Rain, and the floral La Boheme, which comes with dry vermouth, orange bitters, and your choice of vodka or gin. There isn’t a food menu, but if you get hungry, you can always bring something up from the food hall downstairs.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Café Tropical

For decades now, Café Tropical has been serving coffee in Silverlake and was acquired back in 2019 by the owners of El Cochinito. This has now resulted in a mini Cuban food empire on the Eastside, with Café Tropical still serving up its famous Cuban coffees, medianoche sandwiches, and delicious pastelitos. If you wander in at 7am in need of caffeine and comfort in the form of pastries, order a strong cortadito and the café’s signature guava cheese turnover. The cortadito is a 1:1 ratio of milk and espresso, making it less heavy than your typical latte, but not as bold as a pure double shot. The turnover comes with a deep golden crust with tiny specks of guava paste bursting out from the flakey dough, and tastes like the marriage between our favorite cheese danish and some of the best fruit jam we’ve ever had. It’s creamy, sweet, slightly tart, and the ideal way to start the day because life’s too short not to have pastelitos.
RecipesPosted by
The Infatuation

Chew Fun

Once you’ve sat down at Chew Fun, poured their electric chilli oil over your noodles, and happily slurped face down into your bowl, then you’ll understand why noodle soup is a meal for every season. The spot in between Whitechapel and Spitalfields is a specialist in Guilin fun - a rice noodle that’s eaten for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the southern Chinese city. We usually opt for noodles with broth as it’s more likely than not what everyone needs, because England, and both the braised niurou fun (beef shin) and paigu fun (pork rib) toppings were offer the fiery comfort that everyone needs.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Inti Peruvian

If you’re zigzagging through Melrose traffic in your Toyota Camry (hypothetically), chances are you might miss Inti Peruvian. But this strip mall spot has some wonderfully fresh ceviche and noodle dishes that deserve your roadside attention. This Hollywood restaurant’s ceviche mixto comes with a generous amount of fish, calamari, octopus, and shrimp, all of which get cured in a sharp leche de tigre made from yellow ají and tons of fresh lemon juice. This marinade is good enough to drink on its own, which is why it’s encouraged to mop every bit up with your side of potatoes. Inti also serves a delicious tallarin de mariscos, which is the Peruvian name for a linguine and seafood stir fry. It’s definitely not pasta (although it technically is pasta), but it’s also certainly not Asian-style noodles either. Instead, you get something that’s distinctively Peruvian: a little Italian, a little Chinese, some soy sauce, some fresh tomatoes, grilled onions, and tons of seafood. It’s salty, oily, and something we unashamedly crave in the wee hours of the night.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Take A Trip Around The World With Caviar Week: World Tour

Sure there are plenty of places to get a great meal in New York City, but what about a spot that makes you feel like you’ve been transported to another country entirely? Well, we wouldn’t ask the question if we didn’t already have the answer, so check this out: Caviar has created a culinary tour of the best international restaurants in Manhattan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy