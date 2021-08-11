Cancel
Festac Grill

By Jiji Ugboma
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
Festac Grill is a West African restaurant near Broadway Junction known for its Saturday Lagos Nights, where a DJ plays afrobeat, reggae, and soca music. You can get any of the classic Nigerian dishes the rest of the week, including their signature buka stew (red stew) and asaro, which is a porridge dish of slightly mashed yams mixed with a tomato sauce, palm oil, and leafy vegetables. They also serve spicy suya, which is just about the best thing we can think of to go with a bottle of cold Nigerian beer.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

