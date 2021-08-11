Festac Grill

Perfect For: Breakfast Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Day Drinking Dining Solo Drinking Good Cocktails Drinking Good Wine. In a city full of natural wine places, Winona’s is the most versatile of them all. The multi-use space on the northern border of Bed-Stuy is part bar and part restaurant. Stroll up to the cafe counter during the day for a flat white and hide out behind your laptop for a couple of hours. Or, mosey over for dinner on a breezy evening. Either way, you’ll probably be surrounded by people sporting brand-name workwear behaving like retirees on vacation. And whatever you’re wearing, you’ll fit right in. Because even if you think you’ll stop by for just a glass of wine, Winona’s has a way of luring you in for a full dinner.