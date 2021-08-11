Festac Grill
Festac Grill is a West African restaurant near Broadway Junction known for its Saturday Lagos Nights, where a DJ plays afrobeat, reggae, and soca music. You can get any of the classic Nigerian dishes the rest of the week, including their signature buka stew (red stew) and asaro, which is a porridge dish of slightly mashed yams mixed with a tomato sauce, palm oil, and leafy vegetables. They also serve spicy suya, which is just about the best thing we can think of to go with a bottle of cold Nigerian beer.www.theinfatuation.com
