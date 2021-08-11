Cancel
New York City, NY

Lagos Restaurant and Lounge

By Jiji Ugboma
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
While it only opened in 2021, Lagos Lounge is already cementing its place as one of the best Nigerian restaurants in New York. A little more upscale than most other spots on this guide, this Midtown spot brings the fun and character of Lagos nightlife with a groovy vibe, elaborate signature cocktails, and a DJ playing popular Nigerian music like Burna Boy, Davido, and Wiz Kid. The jollof rice with chicken, moi moi, beef suya, and small chops (an appetizer that features various light snacks like meat or fish pie and Akara fritters) are all delicious. And the lamb dish and Lagos smash burger are also excellent (at least, according to one of the restaurant’s security guards). Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, it’s also great for late-night drinks and group dinners as they have plenty of seating in the back and excellent service. Also, though not very strict, there is a dress code (no tank tops, flip-flops, or athletic attire allowed).

