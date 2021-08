Experience the USS Constitution in a new way – as recruits on her historic gun crew – from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. Participating families will learn about the tools and teamwork required to make the USS Constitution a successful warship, both at the Museum and on the Ship with a U.S. Navy sailor. This training will then be put to the test with a mock gun drill on the Ship. Recommended for youth, ages 10 and up, and their families.