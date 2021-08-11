Biafran Separatist Group Issues a Stay-at-Home Order

August 12, 2021 11:12 am (EST) Spate of Murders in Pakistan Leads to Renewed Push for Domestic Violence Law. Activists in Pakistan renewed their call for a law against domestic violence following the high-profile murder of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a Pakistani diplomat. Last week, a judge denied bail for the parents of the accused, who allegedly assisted their son with covering up the murder. Pakistani lawmakers had made some progress toward a domestic violence law earlier this summer, but after the law passed the Senate, the Council of Islamic Ideology halted the legislation in order to conduct a review to ensure the proposed law aligned with Islam. Notably, no women serve on the Council of Islamic Ideology. The murders of Mukadam, Saima Ali, Keghad Baloch, and Quratulain, have sparked a massive outcry among activists in the country, who warn that domestic violence has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.