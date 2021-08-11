Cancel
Africa

Biafran Separatist Group Issues a Stay-at-Home Order

By John Campbell
Council on Foreign Relations
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 11, 2021 12:28 pm (EST) The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered residents of Nigeria’s South East region—largely Igbo-dominated areas of the former Biafra, the breakaway territory that tried and failed to establish an independent state during the 1967-70 civil war—to stay at home every Monday until their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from jail. (Charged with treason by the Nigerian government, Kanu was somehow apprehended and returned to Nigeria without any formal legal process from an unnamed African country.) Though there was initial confusion—Kanu's brother said the first stay-at-home order should be postponed allowing students to take exams—compliance with the stay-at-home order on August 9 appears to have been widespread and mostly peaceful. Commercial activity in normally busy cities such as Enugu and Abakaliki ceased.

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 7–13

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from August 7 to August 13, 2021. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker. August 7:...
The Israeli prime minister unleashes the controversy by saying that the elderly are in “mortal danger” if they do not get three times vaccinated against covid-19

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, sparked a controversy this Sunday on social networks, after warning that even older adults who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 are in “mortal danger” if they do not receive a third dose. “78 of the 79 Israelis who died last week did not...
Student who says he ‘went on holiday’ to Afghanistan and ‘got stuck in Kabul’ claims he’s been evacuated to Dubai

A British student who apparently decided to go on holiday to Afghanistan and claimed he got stuck in Kabul as people try to leave the country to escape Taliban rule has now said he has been evacuated to Dubai.Writing on Facebook, Miles Routledge, who says he is a Loughborough University student, claimed he had been evacuated from a safe house this morning.Upon his alleged arrival, he posted a video that appears to show him in an airport and said he was “all safe”.Routledge had claimed he had been abandoned by the British embassy, who he said had not responded...
Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
‘It was a choice to live or be beheaded’

An Afghan refugee who feared he would be tortured and beheaded by the Taliban said he feels "relief" at being resettled in Glasgow with his family. The 38-year-old worked as an interpreter for the British Army in a northern province of Afghanistan. Speaking anonymously, the refugee claims his job made...
'Andrew Amuna returns home, but not to stay' by Manasseh Azure

Andrew Mbabila Amuna had missed his mother and father, so he invited them to visit him in the United States. Some months earlier, William and Genevieve Amuna had missed the graduation ceremony of Andrew, a young and promising engineer, who secured a job at Sweitzer Engineering Laboratories, USA, immediately after that graduation.
‘A new day’: Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidency with more than 50% of the vote. Hichilema was declared president–elect early Monday after getting more than 2.8 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.8 million votes, achieving one of the biggest electoral wins in Zambia’s history.
Women This Week: Pakistani Activists Call for Domestic Violence Law

August 12, 2021 11:12 am (EST) Spate of Murders in Pakistan Leads to Renewed Push for Domestic Violence Law. Activists in Pakistan renewed their call for a law against domestic violence following the high-profile murder of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a Pakistani diplomat. Last week, a judge denied bail for the parents of the accused, who allegedly assisted their son with covering up the murder. Pakistani lawmakers had made some progress toward a domestic violence law earlier this summer, but after the law passed the Senate, the Council of Islamic Ideology halted the legislation in order to conduct a review to ensure the proposed law aligned with Islam. Notably, no women serve on the Council of Islamic Ideology. The murders of Mukadam, Saima Ali, Keghad Baloch, and Quratulain, have sparked a massive outcry among activists in the country, who warn that domestic violence has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistani Christians are victims of hatred: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): Pakistan has descended into an abyss of religious intolerance and Christians are increasingly facing persecution in the country, says a report. Mario de Gasperi, writing in the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA) said that discrimination against the Christian community is deeply rooted in...
Zambian Opposition Stalwart Hichilema Secures Big Win in Presidential Elections

August 17, 2021 11:59 am (EST) Late last week, in the midst of deep economic crisis and fears of political violence, the Zambian people took decisive action in favor of a change in course. They turned out in robust numbers to elect veteran opposition politician Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND) their next president, enabling him to comfortably clear the threshold required to avert a run-off. A change in leadership does not solve Zambia’s problems, but the resilience and resolve of Zambian institutions and voters is cause for optimism.
No U.S. Court Can Make Mexico's Streets Safe

Mexico’s lawsuit alleging in a Massachusetts court that U.S. gun makers knowingly supply guns to criminal organizations is a new twist on using the U.S. justice system to take on the crime and corruption that plague Latin America. It comes from a justified frustration over the “iron river” of illegal guns flowing south. Yet the lawsuit won’t do much to bring down Mexico’s crime and violence. That goal will require Mexico to make its own law enforcement and justice systems work.
‘A new day’: Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

'A new day': Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

'A new day': Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

