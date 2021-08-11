Brookings librarian Mendenhall participates in state training event
PIERRE – The annual ExCITE! event offered to South Dakota school librarians and educators was held fully online during the month of July 2021. Marilyn Henkel Mendenhall, Brookings District Elementary Librarian, was among 32 librarians and educators from across the state who participated. This year’s theme was “Textual Literacy.” Attendees focused on supporting the first strand of the SD School Library Standards.brookingsregister.com
