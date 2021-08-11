Hollis Amley to be Canterbury’s next Head of School
August 11, 2021 - St. Petersburg native Hollis Amley has been appointed Canterbury School of Florida's next Head of School, effective July 1, 2022. She is currently Head of Upper School at St. John’s School in Houston, Texas, a position she's held for the past seven years. Amley succeeds Mac Hall, who is retiring after 17 years as Canterbury's Head of School. She will be the 9th Head 0f School since the private school's establishment in 1968.stpetecatalyst.com
