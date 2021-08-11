Buffalo County buys former natural gas building for growing programs
KEARNEY — In about one year Buffalo County’s probation offices and work-release program will be expanded into a building the county recently acquired in south Kearney. On Tuesday, the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 to hire the Kearney architectural firm of Wilkins ADP to assist with converting the former Black Hills Energy building at 610 Central Ave. so it can house the probation and work-release programs.kearneyhub.com
Comments / 0