Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Three fun cameras perfect for students heading back to school

By Brett Day
Photofocus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography should always be fun. Still, there are many cameras on the market that you can easily get lost in. However, there are also some fun cameras out there that can put a smile on anyone’s face thanks to how easy they are to use. If you have a student,...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Back To School#Fujifilm#Photography#Olympus#Real Time Eye Af#Ibis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Adapting vintage lenses to digital cameras for beginners

Adapting vintage lenses to digital cameras are among the most popular ways for today’s photographers to get creative. They’re mostly affordable, come in various focal lengths and now very easy to adapt to mirrorless and DSLRs. We’ve shared quite a bit about the topic, and even shared some photographers’ reasons for adapting these old lenses. But in case you’re looking for a more in-depth guide, today’s featured video will be especially useful.
NFLInternational Business Times

10 Best Cameras For Beginners On World Photo Day 2021

Do you have an amazing photo that you want to share with the world? If so, then celebrate World Photo Day 2021 with us this August 19. This yearly event aims to highlight the day the French government bought the patent that resulted in modern-day photography. Back then, detailed images were created through a copper plate using thin coats of silver.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Panoramic photography with the swing-lens Noblex 6/150 F

Digital technology has made it easier than ever to achieve panoramic photography. Most digital cameras today now have built-in panoramic modes. Simply pan the camera left or right, up or down and it creates a panoramic photo for you. You can also stitch together multiple, overlapping images using your go-to image editing software.
LifestylePhotofocus

Get your print picture perfect with Xpozer

Xpozer’s Picture Perfect Print Pack is a really great package of products. The package will help you hang and display your photos. And, it will teach you some best practices for choosing and displaying your own images. What you get in the Picture Perfect Print Pack. A 16-by-24 inch wall...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Grab your camera — let’s get motivated

Quick … where is your camera? Let’s get ourselves motivated to get out and shoot. First, get your camera out. Put it somewhere that is within reach at all times (almost anyway). I keep my camera and Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 lens sitting on our coffee table in our living room.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Using a large format pinhole camera to capture rural decay

Since the resurgence of film photography, there has been considerable interest in unique gear like pinhole cameras and large format cameras among experimental photographers. Still, not everyone would lug around either of these cameras for travel snaps. But, should you? What would it be like to do so?. Thankfully, we...
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN: Close to perfection

The Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary is exactly what the L mount system needs to attract new users to the platform. It seems like everyone is making small, affordable primes right now. Tamron recently released a line of small inexpensive E mount primes. Sony also joined in by releasing an affordable line of G series primes. Sigma also decided to throw its hat into the ring with their new I series primes.
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Putting the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 lens through its paces

I was recently asked to put the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 lens through its paces. Already owning the Tamron 28-75mm and the 70-300mm, both are terrific lenses, so I was looking forward to trying this versatile lens on a recent trip away. I also took the 28-200mm travel partner on this trip too, which is what I predominantly used.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Five small sensor cameras (APS-C and micro four-thirds) that pro photographers love!

Full frame is still the buzzword in the photography world. However, did you know that you don’t have to buy full-frame cameras to get professional results?. Well, it’s true. Both APS-C and micro four-thirds cameras are more than enough for modern professional photography. Unfortunately, these small sensor cameras get a bad rap. The reason? Influencers shouting that you MUST have more than small sensor cameras to be a pro! This is fake news.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Albert Gudbrandsson: Hobby photographer

This week we’re getting to know community member, Albert Gudbrandsson. Albert is from Reykjavík, Iceland. He likes to be outside, play golf and takes photos. Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!. How did you get started in photography?. “I started taking photos of my family...
PhotographyPhotofocus

How I got the shot: Iced coffee

This one is fun to try, especially if you are a coffee lover. Once you’ve got your photos, you can sit back and enjoy a delicious iced coffee while you edit!. Vessels or jugs for pouring (optional) The setup. I popped my camera on a tripod and set the scene....
Shoppingdigitalcameraworld.com

Celebrate World Photography Day with 20% off at Olympus!

World Photography Day 2021 has arrived – and Olympus is celebrating by offering a fantastic 20% discount at the Olympus outlet store. This means that you can purchase reconditioned cameras (second hand cameras refurbished to be as good as new) with an additional discount on top of the usual savings you make on reconditioned kit. Check out our favorite deals below…
PhotographyPhotofocus

Creating a product photography set

Shooting solid, clean product photography is an art. It can be simplified with a little science. I’ll show you a set that works and is adjustable to your subject. Here’s how to build your product photography set. First, start with a plastic storage container and remove the top. To create a grey background, line the bottom with black cloth or paper.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

llano RGB Video Light Review

REVIEW – Photography and videography work best with light to brighten your subject or scene, and having a decent amount of illumination helps when shooting to get that perfect exposure. However, there are times when you can’t get an adequate amount of light, so just a little bit of fill light will have to do. And then there are times when you need something different such as colored light, or even a lighting effect, to set a mood or feeling. With the llano RGB Video Light, you are able to meet these demands. Not only is this light suitable for photography and videography but it is also a nice addition when you are on a video conference, streaming, or if you just need light for general use.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Create better travel photographs by waking up early

I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a “morning person,” but when I travel my alarm is almost always set to wake me up before the sun rises. Whether it’s to photograph landscapes and nature, or to walk through a less-crowded market, I always find that time is on my side when I get up early.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best Nikon camera: top Nikon cameras for every budget

Picking the best Nikon camera is a formidable task. The firm has built up an incredible stable of cameras in all different categories – DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and compacts – and which is right for you depends on your experience level, your budget, and what you plan to shoot. We’ve taken this into account and come up with a broad list of the best Nikon cameras on the market in 2021.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Senior portrait tips: Go-to sitting poses to try

Preparing for a senior portrait session happening soon? It always helps to try something new or different from your usual poses or techniques. Maybe you’re doing it for the first time and want to get an idea on how senior portrait photographers are approaching the craft. Whichever the case, we’re sure today’s featured senior portrait tips will come in handy!
TechnologyPhotofocus

Tamron lenses receive three prestigious 2021-2022 EISA Awards

Tamron has announced the presentation by the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) of its EISA Awards to three of its mirrorless lenses. This is the 16th consecutive year Tamron has been awarded. Lens of the Year: 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070) Excerpt from the Award Citation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy