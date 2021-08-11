Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cricket Players Takes Back-To-Back Balls to the Groin

kxlp941.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sport of cricket doesn’t get a whole lot of attention in the baseball-loving U-S-of-A, but when a batsman takes two embarrassing nut-shots on consecutive plays, Americans suddenly take notice. English cricketer Alex Hales swung and missed at an 80-mile-per-hour ball that hit him square in the bat and wickets. He spent several minutes writhing in pain on the ground and hearing laughter from the fans. Finally, he rose to his feet and waited for the bowler to deliver another ball, which unfortunately hit him again in the dangly bits. Video of the unlucky double nut-cracker has, of course, gone viral.

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricketer#Baseball#Bowler#Americans#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsGolf Digest

You can’t have a worse weekend than the cricket player who got drilled in the gemstones on back-to-back pitches

Of all the places to get hit in the wide world of sports, there is one spot that is universally recognized as the worst. It goes by many names—the family jewels, the precious heirlooms, the bait and tackle—but whatever you call it, the pain remains the same. Just ask 32-year-old Trent Rockets batsman Alex Hale, who took not one but two consecutive 80-mph pitches to the southern bread basket during a game this weekend. Viewer discretion is absolutely advised.
Shelby County, ALShelby Reporter

Thompson primed for big season with top players back

As Judy Green enters her seventh year at the helm of Thompson volleyball, one distinctive trait stands out for her program: consistent improvement. Year after year, Green’s varsity teams have advanced to higher rounds of the postseason every year for the past several seasons. Despite the pandemic, tragedy and injuries...
MLBYardbarker

Springer Wins Back-To-Back AL Player of the Week Honors

He's making up for missed time. Blue Jays outfielder George Springer won his second consecutive American League Player of the Week honor today. Springer posted a .364 batting average in eight games this week, knocking in three homers and 11 RBI. His 1.177 OPS led all Blue Jays in hitting in the last seven days. In 43 games this season, Springer has posted a .997 OPS, knocking in 14 homers and getting on base at a .370 clip.
Missouri Statesemoball.com

SEMO baseball to bring back 'elite bat-to-ball guy' in 2022

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that standout pitcher Dylan Dodd is going to be immersed in spring training next February, not helping the Southeast Missouri State baseball program win its second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship. However, on the bright side, the Redhawks will be returning their...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Palace Drops Fall 2021 Cricket Bat & Ball

If ever there was doubt that Palace is a proper British brand, let it be exiled. Not that the skate label has ever been shy about owning its heritage but its latest Fall 2021 delivery includes a proper salute to the UK by way of a branded cricket bat and ball.
Churubusco, INEvening Star

’Busco welcomes back key players

CHURUBUSCO — Count Churubusco among the teams especially happy for some normalcy as the 2021 football season gets under way. The Eagles had few experienced players last year and a lot of youngsters got tossed into the fire after a preseason shortened by COVID. As the team started to get...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Under-fire Justin Langer gets Cricket Australia backing ahead of Ashes

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has given his support to under-fire coach Justin Langer ahead of this winter’s Ashes series.Langer’s intense management style has come under increasing scrutiny following Australia’s 4-1 T20 series defeat in Bangladesh.Reports of a heated exchange between Langer and a Cricket Australia staff member in the team hotel have added to speculation over his future.Congratulations to the Tigers for their first ever T20I series win against Australia 🏆#BANvAUS #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/ZnS2BwLn6N— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 9, 2021Hockley, the first Englishman to head up CA after his appointment in May, said in a statement: “Justin has done...
SportsPosted by
newschain

India beat England after gripping final day at Lord’s

England were condemned to a demoralising Lord’s defeat as India roared to victory on a gripping final day at the second LV= Insurance Test. The hosts were reduced to clinging for dear life in their second innings, unable to survive for 60 overs after surrendering an advantage they had spent three days painstakingly carving out.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dawid Malan replaces Dom Sibley in England squad for third Test with India

England have reacted to falling 1-0 down in the LV= Insurance Test series against India by recalling Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan after a three-year absence and axing under-fire opener Dom Sibley India prevailed by 151 runs at Lord’s, where Sibley made scores of 11 and nought as his average dipped to 19.77 in 10 Tests this year, prompting England to issue a summons to the world’s number one-ranked Twenty20 batsman.Malan made the last of his 15 Test appearances in August 2018 but has been in encouraging form in the white-ball formats while an innings of 199 in his only first-class...
Sportstucsonpost.com

Glenn Phillips rescues Welsh Fire with stunning knock

Has the Hundred reached the newbie fans it wanted to target?. Moeen Ali returns to captain Birmingham Phoenix in Hundred final. Fire won the toss and chose to field as Spirit openers Inglis and Adam Rossington made a quiet start before the former smashed Matt Milnes into the crowd at midwicket.Inglis then hooked the same bowler - who had switched ends - for six although if Phillips had been on the boundary, he would surely have caught a simple catch.Spirit reached 38 without loss from the first Powerplay, but Rossington was superbly caught low down by Josh Cobb on the long-on boundary with Matt Critchley the bowler.Inglis nonetheless carried on his merry way but he was given a life on the 50th ball of the innings when he was dropped by Critchley who was far too casual on the fence.Joe Cracknell (35) rubbed salt in Welsh wounds by taking Qais Ahmad's next two balls for six and four. He then smashed yet another full toss into the stands.The Fire didn't look at the races with the ball or in the field with Milnes a target and Inglis went to 50 from only 31 balls with a single which also took his team into three figures.Critchley's drop of Inglis got more costly by the ball as the Australian batsman mixed raw power with some impressive placement. It forced Fire captain Ben Duckett into a desperate strategic timeout.Duckett did catch Cracknell off yet another full toss, this time by Ryan Higgins. But England one-day captain Eoin Morgan contributed a quickfire 25 which included a six off Luke Fletcher and him being dropped by David Lloyd. Fletcher eventually got Morgan lbw.Inglis was caught at mid-off on the penultimate ball of the innings.Tom Banton finished a disappointing personal campaign in which he has failed to contribute by falling lbw to Blake Cullen to just the second legal ball of the Fire's reply. Lloyd followed, also falling for a duck when he was caught behind by Rossington with Cullen again the bowler.Fire were reeling with two wickets down and as many runs on the board and when Duckett chopped Brad Wheal on to his stumps, it seemed the game was effectively up.Phillips wasn't having that and he threw caution to the wind with his six onslaught before he was dropped by David Wiese as he went for an acrobatic boundary effort. Phillips moved to 53 from just 21 balls with his fifth maximum as he singlehandedly kept his team in with a chance of victory.Spirit's Ravi Bopara also dropped Leus du Plooy off his own bowling. Fire needed 53 from the final 40 balls, but Phillips went when he was caught smartly by Mason Crane looking for yet another six. Crane then got Du Plooy lbw as the batter's review failed.Bopara caught Higgins in effortless fashion just a delivery after the ball had sailed over his head for six as the game went down to the wire.Cracknell dropped a skier from Cobb and held his head in his hands, but Critchley went without scoring. Cobb (28 not out) nonetheless sliced Jade Dernbach for four which was a crucial moment. Seven were required from the final five balls bowled by Wheal, but Ahmad scored back-to-back boundaries through backward point to win a thrilling game."When you are in a position where you feel like you are only going to lose, you go for broke and we managed to keep it going even though I got out," Phillips said. "We knew we were out of the competition before this game, but we are still entertainers and we want to perform for the crowd."London Spirit captain Eoin Morgan said: "I thought we had a really good score on a reasonable wicket and we started extremely well with the ball. But the way Glenn Phillips played was of a high-class international standard. It was the difference in the game and gave the game a shift in momentum. Winning is a habit and when you are winning and you get to the crucial moments, you nail them. We haven't done that."Glenn PhillipsJosh InglisLondon Spirit (Men)Welsh Fire (Men)Spirit vs FireThe Hundred Men's Competition.
The Guardian

Steve Smith returns in Australia squad backed to go ‘deep’ into T20 World Cup

Steve Smith will headline Australia’s list of returnees for the Twenty20 World Cup after the star batsman was named in a 15-man squad for the tournament. Smith has been backed to overcome an elbow injury before the first game on 23 October, as selectors also brought back the majority of IPL players who skipped tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy