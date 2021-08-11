Little River Baptist Church Hosts Children's Summer Program

Thursday, July 29, the Summer Reading Program concluded with Kris Moritz, leader, with two assistants, Evie Mann and Erica Bailey. During their reading and learning session the children seemed intrigued by some of the creatures: blobfish, goblin shark, bird-eating tarantula, Japanese spider crab and the dugong (a cousin to the manatee). One of their crafts was making animals out of play dough, which allowed them to express their creativity. The final project had guidelines. Each was given pinecones to "paint" with peanut butter before rolling them in seeds, making personalized bird feeders. More than one child was seen sneaking a swipe of peanut butter into their mouth, apparently making sure that the peanut butter was indeed edible. Each feeder was placed in a plastic bag in the hopes of getting it home intact. Backpacks were provided for the children to carry home their rocks from last week's session, pictures and projects. Those who missed the last day will find their rocks were saved and are on the library desk for the children to pick up any day of the week, Monday to Thursday, during city hall hours, or Friday morning. Moritz has generously offered to lead the group next summer.