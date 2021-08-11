Church Activities

Join us in person for worship this Sunday, Aug. 15, at 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. The Rev. Keith Thomp-son’s message is, “The Sacrament of Letting Go.” The morning’s scripture is Luke 2:41-52. Every third Sunday B-DRPC receives the 5¢-A-Meal Offering to help fight hunger in our community. This offering will be received this Sunday at both morning worship services, or you can join this fight at http://www.bdrpc.org and click on the Giving link. A nursery is available for children age 4 and under during the worship services.