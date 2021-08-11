Packers Xenith Helmet Give Back Program Donates Over $20,000 in High-Quality Equipment to MPS Athletics
This summer, Riverside University High School and Milwaukee Marshall High School received a donation of high-quality helmets from the Green Bay Packers Xenith Helmet Give Back program. Riverside & Marshall each received 45 helmets and the total value of the donation was just over $20,000. Xenith helmets have a five-star safety rating and will aid MPS’ commitment to upgrading facilities and equipment for student-athletes. One hundred schools across Wisconsin applied for the helmet donation and only four schools received donations, including Riverside & Marshall.urbanmilwaukee.com
Comments / 0