Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Packers Xenith Helmet Give Back Program Donates Over $20,000 in High-Quality Equipment to MPS Athletics

By Milwaukee Public Schools
Urban Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Riverside University High School and Milwaukee Marshall High School received a donation of high-quality helmets from the Green Bay Packers Xenith Helmet Give Back program. Riverside & Marshall each received 45 helmets and the total value of the donation was just over $20,000. Xenith helmets have a five-star safety rating and will aid MPS’ commitment to upgrading facilities and equipment for student-athletes. One hundred schools across Wisconsin applied for the helmet donation and only four schools received donations, including Riverside & Marshall.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Football
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xlv#American Football#High Quality Equipment#Mps Athletics#Riverside Marshall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Helmets
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy