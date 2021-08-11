Cancel
Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test in order to attend concerts

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
If you have tickets or are planning to attend an upcoming concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion, you will soon need proof that you're COVID free.

I.M.P, the promotion company heading operations at the Columbia venue said Wednesday, that concertgoers would have to provide photo ID with matching proof of full vaccination status or a negative test result within 72 hours of a show, in order to attend.

"The feedback we've been getting back has been pretty terrific," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, director of communications for I.M.P. "From our guests to our patrons to the artists, this eases their mind."

The policy goes into effect August 15 and applies to other I.M.P run facilities including The Anthem, Lincoln Theatre, and 9:30 Club in Washington D.C.

"I think it's a great thing," said concert ticket holder Branden Griffin. "I'm vaccinated, everyone I know is vaccinated and I have no problem showing proof especially at a private venue."

In D.C., attendees must also be masked in accordance with the Mayor’s latest COVID-19 policies.

Kirsten Lansberry has upcoming tickets to The 9:30 Club in D.C.

"I have no problem wearing my mask and showing proof," said Lansberry."We’re all just trying to keep each other safe and it’s been a really long time since I’ve gone to a concert and I’m so excited. This is just a small price to pay.

Merriweather reopened July 2, with a full summer concert schedule . In June, the Howard County Health Department announced it would be at each show offering free vaccines .

"We’ve been shuttered for about a year and a half which has been absolutely devastating," added Fix Schaefer. "We had to furlough 98% of our employees when that happened, so when we were finally able to reopen, we wanted to do it as safely as possible because we never want to have a shut down like that again."

For people who cannot or will not comply with the new safety policy I.M.P. said refunds will be available. Ticketholders are asked to contact their original box office for refund information.

