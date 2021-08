Last year the pandemic squashed the hopes of Juggalos all over the country, as for the first time in it's 21 consecutive years running, the Gathering of the Juggalos was cancelled. This year however, Luv Rises From The Ash Like The Butterfly, as the 21st annual Gathering of the Juggalos returns to Thornville, Ohio at Legend Valley. The Gathering, which was started by Detroit's Insane Clown Posse is a homecoming, where people from everywhere gather for 5 days and put it down. In the past, the gathering has been a place for concerts, stand up comedy, wrestling, parties, and at time lawlessness.