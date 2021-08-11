Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Buff City Soap to open Pikeville store this week

By Nicole Ziege @NicoleZiege
Appalachian News-Express
 7 days ago
A plant-based, all-natural soap company will officially open a new store location in Pikeville this week. Buff City Soap is a plant-based soap company based out of Tennessee that now has hundreds of store locations across the country. There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Pikeville store at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Pikeville store, which is franchise-owned, will be the company’s second store location in Eastern Kentucky, with the first being in Ashland. There are also a couple store locations in Lexington.

news-expressky.com

The Conscience of Eastern Kentucky located in Pikeville.

 http://news-expressky.com
