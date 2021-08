Gizelle Bryant was called out at the last reunion. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant didn’t have it easy at the last reunion. She originally suspected that it would only be Monique Samuels in the hot seat. Monique lost favor with a lot of the other women after she assaulted Candiace Dillard. So it was Monique that Gizelle figured would have the most to account for. Interestingly enough, Gizelle got a lot of heat herself. And most of it surrounded her reconciliation with Jamal Bryant. Plus, Monique accused Gizelle of spreading a hurtful rumor about her son Chase Samuels.