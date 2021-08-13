These are the CT cities and towns that have issued new mask mandates

Connecticut is masking up again -- or at least parts of it are.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends mask-wearing indoors in any counties with a "substantial" or "high" transmission designation -- as of Wednesday, all Connecticut counties fit this description.

With increased concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant and the CDC designating New London, Hartford and New Haven counties as areas with "high" community transmission rates of the virus, several cities and towns are taking action.

Gov. Ned Lamont has resisted reissuing orders for a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving the decision to local leaders.

On Aug. 5, Lamont signed an executive order giving Connecticut municipalities the right to institute their own mask mandates for indoor public spaces, regardless of the individual's vaccination status.

“Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire nation, and for that, the residents of our state are to be applauded,” Lamont said. “That being said, there are some pockets of the state that are lagging behind others, and some leaders in those areas have requested the option of requiring everyone to wear masks until they can get their vaccination rates higher. While I continue to strongly advise that everyone wear masks while inside of public locations as recommended by the CDC, I urge everyone to get vaccinated because it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself from this ongoing virus.”

Current statewide policy dictates that only unvaccinated people must wear masks indoors in public settings. However, the following towns and cities have issued mask mandates regardless of vaccination status.

This list will be updated as any other announcements are made.

New Haven

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Aug. 6 the city's return to mask mandates. The mandate took effect on Aug. 9.

"I've been quite clear that we're going to use every tool we can to keep residents safe," Elicker said.

New Haven was the first Connecticut county to be designated "high" in terms of COVID-19 transmission.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself from becoming very ill," Elicker said. "If you haven’t been vaccinated, you should do so as soon as possible.”

Hartford

Hartford was the next to announce a return to masks for all residents, vaccinated and unvaccinated, in restaurants and businesses.

The mandate does not apply to those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and those who are alone in an indoor space or in an office setting where there are partitions between them and other people.

It took effect on Aug. 11 at 12:01 a.m.

“Our case rate has more than doubled over the last two weeks, and we’ve seen similar increases in other cities as well – even those with different demographics and vaccination rates,” Mayor Luke Bronin said. “We’re instituting a mask mandate tonight to slow the spread as we continue our vaccination efforts, and we’ll assess this mandate on an ongoing basis over the next few weeks. COVID-19 is going to be with us in some form for a while, but if enough folks get vaccinated, we’ll hopefully get to a place where we can treat it like the flu. But right now, too many people – especially children – remain vulnerable."

Bridgeport

Mayor Joseph P. Ganim made Bridgeport the third, and largest, city to implement mask mandates.

The Bridgeport mandate began on Aug. 11 and requires the use of masks when attending public indoor venues.

He defined indoor venues as any establishment where patrons attend inside such as restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, gyms, and/or retailers. The use of masks in public parks is also recommended, especially in instances of gatherings.

“The masks will help in any situation for those that are vaccinated, not vaccinated, individuals that are vulnerable, and specially to help stop this virus from spreading to a child that is not eligible for the vaccine. Bridgeport did this together last year under more uncertain times – we can do this again to protect each other and stop the spread of this virus in our city,” Ganim stated in a release.

Stamford

Mayor David Martin announced on Aug. 11 that he is reinstating the city's indoor mask mandate, effective on Thursday, August 12, at 8 a.m.

All outdoor events with more than 100 people in Stamford facilities or parks will also require masks.

In his announcement, Martin said all people wearing masks would lessen the confusion that was present when only the unvaccinated were required to mask up.

Norwalk

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced a mask mandate would be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

The city of Norwalk will require indoor face coverings for all people, regardless of their vaccination status, and it will be enforced by both the Norwalk Police and Health Departments.

“While I believe a statewide policy, rather than 169 different approaches, makes the most sense as we see a resurgence of COVID-19, I felt it important to reinstate the mask mandate across Norwalk to help keep our residents safe. Wearing a mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands, are proven simple steps we can all take that have a big impact. I appreciate residents, employers, and customers for their continued cooperation,” Rilling said in a release.

Danbury

Beginning on August 15, masks or face covering will be required at all times while in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. that Sunday.

Danbury Mayor Joe Cavo released a statement on the mandate:

Due to the increase in the number of cases over the past two weeks, and the projection of the Delta variant spread occurring in surrounding counties in Connecticut, we want to get ahead of this variant spread. We are asking our businesses and residents to take these precautions in hopes of mitigating the spread and making every effort to protect our community.

I previously stated that a regional approach would be the most effective way to issue this mandate. After reaching out to local officials from surrounding towns, we are hopeful that Brookfield, Bethel, and Ridgefield may issue similar guidance in the coming days.

I know that we had all hoped to be nearing the end of this pandemic, but I am confident that we will get through this as long as we remain vigilant. Wearing a mask indoors or in large gatherings, along with getting vaccinated, and practicing social distancing remain the most effective mitigation strategies. The City of Danbury Department of Health and Human Services is working to create more testing opportunities within the City of Danbury. If you have been exposed or experiencing symptoms, I urge you to please get tested for COVID-19. Vaccine clinics are available on a daily basis here in Danbury and we will continue to support our community partners in this effort.

Mansfield

The town of Mansfield has issued a mask mandate that will go into effect on Saturday, August 14, at 12:01 a.m.

Town officials say regardless of vaccination status, people must wear masks in all public spaces, meeting spaces, private indoor businesses, and all places of employment except when eating or drinking.

“The Town of Mansfield is taking this proactive step to protect our residents, visitors, and business owners,” says Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth. “Wearing a mask in public spaces can help prevent the spread of the virus, and it is a prudent step to take at this time.”

Mansfield is preparing for the flux on college students who will begin the fall semester at the University of Connecticut soon.

“We know that students, families, and faculty members will be coming back to Town in just a couple of weeks, and there will be many visitors here enjoying our community and its great resources throughout the fall semester,” Aylesworth said. “The safety of our residents, those who work in town and those who operate businesses in Mansfield remains our top priority. We now have an increased number of vaccinated individuals so we’re stronger against the virus."

He continued: "However, ongoing adherence to many of the basic public health-recommended protocols that were adopted this past year is critical. We are still concerned that our youngest and most vulnerable residents—including children under 12—don’t have access to a vaccine, and we must protect them as best we can.”

Towns encouraging mask-wearing

In East and West Hartford, masks are not required indoors in public spaces but are strongly encouraged. They are required in West Hartford's municipal buildings. Middletown-owned buildings require masks to be worn inside too.

The East Shore District Health Department and their member towns of Branford, East Haven and North Branford now strongly recommend people wear masks when indoors at all public places regardless of vaccination status as well.

The Towns of East Windsor, South Windsor and Windsor Locks announced that they strongly encourage all residents and visitors to our community to wear masks when inside public spaces. In their release, they state:

Lastly, we all strongly believe that the situation requires a uniform, statewide policy regarding mask requirements indoors in public places. In the absence of that state-wide policy, we are working jointly to protect the residents in our communities.

Starting Friday, August 13, masks will be mandatory in all Town of East Lyme municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status. However, employees may be unmasked if they are able to maintain a safe 6-foot distance from others.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM