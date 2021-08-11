Two men shot, injured on Milby Street

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after two men were shot in Severn Friday afternoon. Police responded to the 1100 block of Reece Road for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officials said one of the victims suffered serious critical injuries and the other is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Heavy police presence in area. Police tape up right outside Orchard food market in parking lot. Also police presence and tape up in neighborhood right behind the plaza. @wjz pic.twitter.com/shAkqfVpKv — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 6, 2021 Officers recovered several items of evidence from the scene and they do not believe the incident was a random act of violence. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now