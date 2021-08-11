Cancel
Internet

Twitter Image Crop Algorithm Shows Racial, Age And Body Type Biases

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has announced the winners of its first algorithmic bias bounty challenge, with the top prize going to Bogdan Kulynych, a graduate student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne's Security and Privacy Engineering Lab. His submission showed how certain beauty filters could game the scoring system Twitter uses, highlighting a preference towards younger, lighter, and slimmer faces in photo previews.

