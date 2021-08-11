Viktoria Altman: “Don’t go into business with friends”

…A team – do not try to be the lawyer, the accountant the web developer, and the assistant. Delegate so you do not get overwhelmed. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lucinda Cross. Lucinda Cross is a highly sought-after, powerful motivational speaker, business coach, spokesperson for Verizon as their Small Business Come Back Coach, recipient of the Life Time Achievement Award from Former Pres. Barack Obama, TV personality, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. She incorporates a mix of humor, straight talk, and her personal journey as a means to help others activate their vision and transform their lives. Lucinda is the founder of Activate Worldwide LLC. a boutique marketing firm that supports small business owners with leveraging and monetizing their services and products. We are a boutique marketing firm that supports small business owners with leveraging and monetizing their services and products. When small businesses reach a crossroad between stalled growth and scaling to new levels, Activate Worldwide is here to bring a fresh perspective, assess and strategize their brand authority. Where a business owner may see no light at the end of the tunnel we see opportunities to reposition their brand and diversify their revenue model. She is also the founder of Activate Your Life a nonprofit designed to reduce recidivism for women by providing empowerment, education, and employment training upon re-entry.