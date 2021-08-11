Cancel
Small Business

Viktoria Altman: "Don't go into business with friends"

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t go into business with friends. Every time I go into business with friends it explodes in my face. In fact, every failure I could think of occurred because I was in business with a friend. I am not sure what it is — but the people who make the best friends usually make the worst business partners. And I’m not alone, most business owners will tell you not to get involved with friends (or even worse, partners). Never again — until next time, but hopefully never again.

