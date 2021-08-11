Cancel
Larissa Rydin of Tiltify: “The best advice I can give to women leaders is “don’t be afraid””

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best advice I can give to women leaders is “don’t be afraid”. Don’t be afraid to share your ideas, don’t be afraid to take risks, don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo, and don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself and those you oversee. And most importantly, don’t let years of hearing the words “you won’t be able to” translate into “I can’t. When they underestimate you, go out there and prove them wrong.

