Larissa Rydin of Tiltify: “The best advice I can give to women leaders is “don’t be afraid””

The second thing I would say is you to build the right team around you. You really need to have smart and talented people on board. Bring in people that are motivated, ideally with a lot of experience, people that know your industry or your space well, that have a track record of success, people that know the easy mistakes to avoid, certainly early on. You don’t want to have to reinvent the wheel and hiring the right people can help you avoid unnecessary mistakes and pitfalls. Also, you want a team with a deep network, connections to capital, distribution channels, partnerships, international expansion, regulatory or legal expertise etc. Those things are all very valuable. Certainly, you really want the people on your team to buy into the mission. And don’t overlook the importance of hiring people you personally like and can get along with.