Rising Renewable Energy Installations Inflate the Demand for the Global Stationary Lead Acid Batteries Market
Data centers and telecom networks are key end-user industries for stationary lead acid batteries, says Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Growth Opportunities, finds that stationary lead acid battery features such as low price, ease of recyclability, and user-friendliness are expediting their adoption across industries, including telecom and data centers, automobiles, oil and gas, and utilities. Organizations' transition toward being carbon-negative will boost the demand for renewable energy power—mainly solar and wind—increasing the adoption of stationary lead acid batteries for backup and storage systems. Globally, the stationary lead acid batteries market is estimated to reach $11.02 billion by 2030 from $7.38 billion in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%.www.kpvi.com
