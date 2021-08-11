Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Rising Renewable Energy Installations Inflate the Demand for the Global Stationary Lead Acid Batteries Market

By Frost, Sullivan
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData centers and telecom networks are key end-user industries for stationary lead acid batteries, says Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Growth Opportunities, finds that stationary lead acid battery features such as low price, ease of recyclability, and user-friendliness are expediting their adoption across industries, including telecom and data centers, automobiles, oil and gas, and utilities. Organizations' transition toward being carbon-negative will boost the demand for renewable energy power—mainly solar and wind—increasing the adoption of stationary lead acid batteries for backup and storage systems. Globally, the stationary lead acid batteries market is estimated to reach $11.02 billion by 2030 from $7.38 billion in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Energy Market#Renewable Energy Systems#Cnw#Frost Sullivan#Microgrid Networks#Mega Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand for Energy-efficient Technology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global advanced phase change materials market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Global Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Development in Coming Years

The global net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs) market is projected to reach USD 79.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. The buildings verified by ZNE are those that over the course of time meet the net energy consumption through local renewable energy technologies. Instead of electricity, natural gas and steam, the energy is derived from renewables on site. Although ZNE emerging buildings have stated objectives for almost nil energy, the aims as identified by the ZNE validated buildings are still to be achieved. Such emerging buildings are typically being designed or planned in less than one year's service.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Wind Energy Market to Garner $127.2 billion at 9.3% CAGR by 2027

Global wind energy market size was valued at $62.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $127.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. Wind energy, a type of renewable energy, is used to generate electric energy from kinetic energy source. Wind turbine converts the wind energy into mechanical energy, which is further converted into electrical energy through generator. Wind energy can be generated at offshore and onshore. Onshore wind energy is associated with onshore turbines that are located on land, whereas offshore wind turbines are found in ocean or sea.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Sakuu Corp. Announces Start of Pilot Facility for Solid-State Batteries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Sakuú Corporation, an additive manufacturing technology company, today announced the commencement of its pilot line and learning center. Sakuú’s pilot line will have the capability to produce up to 2.5 MWh per year of solid-state batteries and in the future will also serve as a customer learning center for its advanced additive manufacturing platform. Sakuú is developing industry leading technology to produce solid-state batteries that will be up to 50% smaller and 30% lighter than today’s lithium-ion batteries and much less expensive to produce in high volume.
EconomyKPVI Newschannel 6

Hybridization and Electric Vehicle Segments to Boost Global Powertrain Industry, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Internal combustion engines face more competition from electrified powertrains following stricter emission norms. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global powertrain industry finds that electric vehicles are gaining in popularity against the dominant internal combustion engines (ICE) segment. As governments push for a carbon-neutral economy, lowering emissions will be key, with powertrain electrification playing a vital role. Light vehicle (LV) sales worldwide are estimated to reach 80.2 million units in 2021 from 74.6 million units in 2020, growing at 7.5%. Mild hybridization will continue to be the fastest-growing trend in the short to medium term, ahead of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Wind Energy Maintenance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Suzlon, Goldwind, Deutsche Windtechnik AG

The recent research publication on Global Wind Energy Maintenance market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Wind Energy Maintenance investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Wind Energy Maintenance M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, GE Energy, Enercon, Nordex, EDF Renewable Energy, Suzlon, Goldwind, Deutsche Windtechnik AG, E.ON, Mingyang Smart Energy, GES Global Energy Services, Envision, ROBUR?SSC Wind, Dongfang Electric, Ingeteam Power Technology SA, BHI Energy, World Wind & Solar, Diamond WTG & GEV Wind Power etc.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Energy Management Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Ca Technologies, SAP SE

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Energy Management Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Energy Management Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Energy Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market 2020–2027 Development & Growth Analysis Including Key Players | Johnson Controls (US), Exide Technologies (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd

Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 54.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.
TechnologyKPVI Newschannel 6

Wirepas Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Industrial IoT Requirements with the Ground-breaking Wirepas Private 5G Solution

Its limitless scalability enables enterprises to add any number of new devices to the network, ensuring high performance and reliability. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Finland-based Wirepas Ltd. with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award for its novel Wirepas Private 5G solution. Operating on a dedicated global spectrum, it will be the world's first non-cellular 5G connectivity product.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Energy Efficient Devices Market 2020 : Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Region to 2025 | GE Electric, Cree Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell, Crompton Greaves, Osram Group, Acuity Brands

Chicago, United States – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the Global Energy Efficient Devices Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the global Energy Efficient Devices market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Energy Efficient Devices market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports. The global Energy Efficient Devices Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures.
Industryatlantanews.net

Global Calcium Phosphate Market to be Driven by rising demand from pharmaceutical industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Calcium Phosphate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the Global Calcium Phosphate Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Global Oxo-Octyl Acetate Market to be Driven by Rising Demand of Vaccines and Cosmetic Preservatives in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Oxo-Octyl Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global oxo-octyl acetate market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Industrypower-technology.com

The great recharge: the state of play in the global battery market

In July, to much fanfare, Nissan announced it will invest in a new ‘gigafactory’ with the capacity to produce 100,000 electric vehicle (EV) batteries a year, as well as a new EV crossover, at its existing site in Sunderland in the north-east of England, in partnership with Chinese battery-maker Envision.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Energy Harvesting System Market Key Trends, Growth Demand and Leading Players Analysis

ResearchMoz has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Global Energy Harvesting System Market during the historical period of 2016 – 2020. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2021, and key prospects over the forecast period 2021 – 2027. The research strives to present a granular assessment of the key consumer propositions targeted by various players and technologies that define the microeconomic environments of the Energy Harvesting System Market. The study offers a suitable combination of qualitative assessment and quantitative estimations of the current and projected avenues.
Energy Industryitechpost.com

Green Development LLC Discusses Corporate Demand for Renewable Energy

Leading scientists and public supporters have long touted the damaging consequences of fossil fuels on the environment, but getting renewable energy on the radar of corporate responsibility officials has been an ongoing concern. Many organizations are now recognizing the opportunity to capitalize on economic incentives and good karma points with the public by becoming carbon-neutral and are driving powerful changes within the industry as they do so. Green Development LLC, a well-known clean energy provider in Rhode Island since its founding in 2009, discusses evidence for a shifting corporate perspective towards renewable energy investments, their motivations, and what the future holds for this sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy