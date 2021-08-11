Review & Track Premiere: Weeed, Do You Fall?

David9 (David Ferrington) August 10, 2021, 4:47pm #1. Well, Apple have done it again, changed iTunes to Music and I’m confused!. Just upgraded to Mac OS 11.3.1 and trying to play all of an album in my library, from track 1 to the last track, in order. So first thing was figure out how to find my album, did that via Artist name since by Album name didn’t seem to be working and there are a few tracks on the Album not by the Artist - so it doesn’t show them. Tried Album Name and it finds the album, but only shows the tracks for the artist I originally search for, so, How do I rest everything and find the whole album, display it as i used to and play the whole thing? Tried a glance through Take Control of Media, but did’t spot any suggestions (ok, I’ll read it all, but I want to play NOW).