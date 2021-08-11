Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Review & Track Premiere: Weeed, Do You Fall?

By Mike H
theobelisk.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Click play above to stream the premiere of Weeed’s ‘Sun Song’ from Do You Fall? LP. Album is available now to order on LP, CD and tape through Halfshell Records and Six Tonnes de Chair Records.]. Oregonian riffers, jammers and all around weirdos Weeed make a departure with their seventh...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Guitar Solo#Rhythm Guitar#Electric Guitar#Review Track Premiere#Sun Song#Halfshell Records#Dungeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Track Premiere: Sarcoughagus – “Genial Sense of Torture”

Track Premiere cleveland, death metal, Delusions of the Sick, Maggot Stomp, Sarcoughagus, Stoner Metal. After debuting last summer with the massive Invoking Paranoia demo, Cleveland-based stoner/death gang Sarcoughagus followed up heavily with a two-song promo tape for their forthcoming full-length. Pushing a desensitized style of all-out-war death metal, the kill squad became four players strong as they approached the recording of their album. Sarcoughagus did well to head to Dayton, OH to record their album at Fix My Face Studios with Cody Davidson (drummer of Sanguisugabogg). Today, we premiere the first single, “Genial Sense of Torture,” from Sarcoughagus’ debut full-length.
MusicTidbits

How do you play all tracks in an album under Big Sur?

David9 (David Ferrington) August 10, 2021, 4:47pm #1. Well, Apple have done it again, changed iTunes to Music and I’m confused!. Just upgraded to Mac OS 11.3.1 and trying to play all of an album in my library, from track 1 to the last track, in order. So first thing was figure out how to find my album, did that via Artist name since by Album name didn’t seem to be working and there are a few tracks on the Album not by the Artist - so it doesn’t show them. Tried Album Name and it finds the album, but only shows the tracks for the artist I originally search for, so, How do I rest everything and find the whole album, display it as i used to and play the whole thing? Tried a glance through Take Control of Media, but did’t spot any suggestions (ok, I’ll read it all, but I want to play NOW).
Musicusustatesman.com

‘Happier Than Ever’ track-by-track review

One of my favorite things about Billie Eilish is that she creates music you can get lost in — something most artists only hope to achieve. Billie’s music doesn’t follow a strict structure or pattern, it ebbs and flows, mimicking her unique vocals. She’s hypnotizing. Most of the time, I don’t pick up on which lyrics are the chorus, especially when it’s my first listen.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Track & Video Premiere for Snowy Band's "Call It A Day"

Following their 2020 album Audio Commentary, Snowy Band is gearing up to release their sophomore album Alternative Endings later this month. The current two singles from the upcoming album express a sensitive side to the Australian band orchestrated by Liam “Snowy” Halliwell—getting listeners ready for a moody experience. The third...
Musicrock947.com

Black Veil Brides premiere new ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ track, “Torch”

Black Veil Brides has released a new song called “Torch,” a cut off the band’s upcoming album, The Phantom Tomorrow. The track, which is available now for digital download, is accompanied by a video that concludes the narrative that began with the visual for lead single “Scarlet Cross,” and continued with the songs “Fields of Bone” and “Crimson Skies.” The story is related to the character Blackbird, an important figure in the Phantom Tomorrow concept.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Friday Full-Length: Fuzz,

Was there at any point in history another band called Fuzz? Probably, I don’t know. But from the minute the Los Angeles trio released their self-titled debut in 2013 through In the Red Recordings — RidingEasy, then known as EasyRider, had the tape — there was no doubt as to who the mountain of hype was talking about. Having the already-an-indie-darling Ty Segall on drums/vocals certainly didn’t hurt them in that regard, allowing for an otherwise unlikely audience crossover, but the salivating critics, the hyperbole, the wax poetry of the response to Fuzz‘s Fuzz was enough to turn me right off. I don’t think I even really listened to it until they put out the follow-up in 2015. And even that I didn’t really cover.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Video Interview: Enslaved’s Ivar Bjørnson, on a Boat, Talks Touring Cinematically and More

Norwegian progressive black metal progenitors Enslaved just last week announced their new EP, Caravans to the Outer Worlds, would be released this Fall on Nuclear Blast. Well, at the time, I had already conducted this interview with founding guitarist Ivar Bjørnson, and though I asked about new material, there was never a mention of what will be the direct follow-up to 2020’s Utgard (review here). I guess we learned that the dude can keep a secret.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Callus to Release A Breath of Flesh Air Oct. 29

I’ll readily admit I haven’t heard Callus‘ A Breath of Flesh Air in full at this point. While we’re being brutally honest, I had the word “fresh” in the title when I started writing this post. So yeah, I’m not going to claim to be O.G. on the Lancaster, UK, heft-bearers who released their debut full-length, Hogpocalypse, in 2019. But I took a listen to “Ka-tet” as the lead single from the impending Trepanation Recordings release — out Oct. 29, up for preorder, and so on — and that was enough to convince me to dive further. The words “Produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Fielding at Foel Studios” didn’t hurt either, frankly.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Abby Sage Debuts New Single “Residing In The Sky”

This fall LA-via-Toronto singer/songwriter Abby Sage is releasing her debut EP, Fears of Yours & Mine. She’s already shared “Wasting Away” and “Smoke Break,” introducing the minimalist meditations and layered arrangements that make up her new EP. Today Sage has shared her third single from the record, “Residing In The Sky,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Elder Finish Recording New Album

Mostly-Berlin-based progressive heavy rock forerunners Elder have finished the recording of their next album. Or they’ve “mostly” finished anyhow, though I’m not entirely sure what that means. More keyboards? Overdubs? Both? Neither? In any case, they worked with producer Linda Gerdes at Clouds Hill on the offering, which it’s nearly impossible to imagine will be out before next year, and while we’re making assumptions, let’s figure it’ll be out through Stickman Records and Armageddon Shop, hmm?
Musictheobelisk.net

Riffcoven Post “Morte Hiboriana” Live-in-Studio Video

Indeed, they’ve got riffs by the coven-full. Brazilian three-piece Riffcoven have offered up two live recordings in the last nearly-two years, and neither one is mincing words in stating the band’s purpose. They’re both called Raw. And yes, they both hit that mark to be sure. Eguchi Estúdio, where the video below for “Morte Hiboriana” was filmed, was the site of the first Raw outing, and sure enough, the same song was featured on that as well (it was on both), and as they note, it appeared on their 2018 debut, Crown of Darkness as well. The version here would seem to be new, from a 2021 live session.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Obscura Premiere New Album Title Track

The title track from Obscura’s new album, A Valediction, is noticeably different from the band’s usual fare. It’s not technical death metal. Which is not to say that it’s not technical (the guitar playing will leave your jaw on the floor) or that it’s not death metal (it’s heavy as fuck). It’s just that as a song, “A Valediction” is really much more in the realm of melodeath than most of Obscura’s material.
Musictheobelisk.net

Boozewa Post “Deb” Video; 7″ Out Now

Hey, Boozewa! I don’t know how to tell you this, but you’re a band. I know you’re all recording on your four-track in your house, having a good time thinking it’s all toss-off this, super-casual that, but nah. You’re a real band. Two releases in the span of a year, the second markedly developed from the first — that’s the new two-songer Deb (review here) preceded by the demo First Contact (review here) in February — mastered by Tad Doyle and a cinematic narrative-style video for the title-track that features actual people who also don’t play an instrument in the group? Selling shirts? Yeah, that’s band stuff. What’s next? An album? Shows? Doing a Zoom interview that I haven’t yet hit you up for but probably will by the time this is posted? You’re a band. Tough break. That’s how it goes sometimes when you don’t suck.
MusicMusicRadar.com

10 guitar chord tricks for songwriting

Guitar lessons: Songwriting is all about inspiration – and sometimes the simplest ides can spark our creativity. Here's six different chord approaches that cover a range of genres and are sure to give you some great ideas. 1. Thinking outside a box. Change the major 3rd of an open A...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones’ ‘Tattoo You': A Track-by-Track Guide

Time was not on the Rolling Stones' side in late 1980. The band had already agreed to a sweeping U.S. tour set for 1981 and then another round of shows in Europe the following year. Problem was there were only so many weeks available to construct an album to tour behind, leaving the Stones with only one place left to turn: their archives.
Theater & Danceonstageblog.com

Review: Canadian Premiere of 'Blindness' at the Princess of Wales Theatre

An astonishing and brilliant production that still resonates within my very being at this moment. Live theatre has gloriously returned to Toronto’s Entertainment District, and the Mirvish series has selected a whopper of a production. Billed as a ‘socially distant sound installation’, the Canadian premiere of The Donmar Warehouse’s production...

Comments / 0

Community Policy