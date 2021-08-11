This window adapter turns your room into an upright camera obscura

REVIEW – Photography and videography work best with light to brighten your subject or scene, and having a decent amount of illumination helps when shooting to get that perfect exposure. However, there are times when you can’t get an adequate amount of light, so just a little bit of fill light will have to do. And then there are times when you need something different such as colored light, or even a lighting effect, to set a mood or feeling. With the llano RGB Video Light, you are able to meet these demands. Not only is this light suitable for photography and videography but it is also a nice addition when you are on a video conference, streaming, or if you just need light for general use.