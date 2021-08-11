Cancel
This window adapter turns your room into an upright camera obscura

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a few DIY ways to turn your room into a camera obscura, or you can use an adapter for it. But wouldn’t it be nice to have the image upright instead of upside-down? Bonfoton has just made it possible with the BonfotonUP. This window adapter lets you project the outside image onto your room walls and get the image just as it is when you look out the window. It even allows you some modifications to the projection, so you have more control over the final result.

