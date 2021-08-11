Cancel
Sheldon, IA

Governor Reynolds Visits VNU On Swing Through Area

kiwaradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheldon, Iowa — Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon played host to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday afternoon during her swing through northwest Iowa. VNU invited the governor to thank her for being instrumental this past year in securing funding increases for Medicaid programs in the 2021 legislative session and Village CEO, Barry Whitsell, praised the governor for being a champion of people with disabilities. He said Governor Reynolds made sure that legislators knew that dollars needed to be allocated so that agencies like VNU could continue to provide quality care to some of the most vulnerable people in our society. He said VNU is so appreciative of her efforts and leadership in advancing funding increases so that the Village can more fairly compensate their direct support professionals.

kiwaradio.com

