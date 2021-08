A Coahulla Creek (0-1) comeback came up short as the Lady Colts fell 9-7 in their season opener at Cartersville (1-0) on Monday. Coahulla Creek fell behind 9-1 after the first two innings and got back within two in the seventh, but couldn't complete a comeback. The Lady Colts scored two in the fifth and the seventh while holding Cartersville off the board after their explosion in the first two innings.