Idaho’s Goldbug Hot Spring Is A Natural Paradise, If You Can Find It

UPDATE: The Twin Falls Canal Company Board of Directors have decided to hold off on making a decision on whether or not to drop flows to 1/2 inch per share and wait for a week. General Manager Jay Barlogi said the United States Geological Survey measured river flows near Blackfoot again on Thursday and the Water District number 1 Accounting was updated revealed that there was a small gain in water. However, Barlogi said in an email it would not be enough to overcome a shortfall from earlier in the week. The water provider will wait a week and re-evaluate the situation on August 20. In the meantime, Barlogi said presumably the demand for water will go down and the natural flow should improve, which may not warrant the need to cut shares.