Jackson County, IA

UPDATE: DiFranco, 3 other concerts at Jackson County venue postponed due to COVID-19

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 7 days ago

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The grand reopening of a popular Jackson County concert venue is being postponed for a while, at least. Ani DiFranco was to perform during a grand reopening event on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, but the venue reported today that DiFranco's management announced that the show would need to be postponed "due to the growing complications of the COVID-19 delta variant." A new date for the concert has not been announced yet.

