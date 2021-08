Among Us meets Black Ops Cold War in one of Season 5's new game modes. Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is adding a lot of new content to Treyarch's shooter. There's new multiplayer maps, Operators, and weapons. However, one of the major talking points is actually the two new game modes Season 5 is introducing. There's going to be a fan-favourite Call of Duty classic and another which could either be amazing or... Well, awful. Here's everything we know ahead of Season 5's release.