OMAHA, Neb. – Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division, Lincoln Police Department (LPD), Omaha Police Department (OPD) and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are alerting the public to an increase in overdose deaths that began August 10, from fentanyl-laced drugs. No less than eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses have been reported between the two cities over the course of a six day span.