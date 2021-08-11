Cancel
Spain recalls ambassador to Nicaragua amid deepening political crisis

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has recalled its ambassador to Nicaragua after the Nicaraguan government accused Madrid of meddling in domestic politics, the Spanish foreign ministry said on Wednesday, further isolating the Central American country. The decision comes a day after Nicaragua recalled its ambassadors to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa...

