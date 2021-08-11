Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Federal judge says Trump’s accountants must turn over tax records to House panel

By Josh Gerstein
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39r8hx_0bOaHHQe00
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering. | Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

Updated: 08/11/2021 04:27 PM EDT

A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump’s accountants must turn over two years’ worth of his tax and financial records to a House committee investigating whether Trump and his businesses profited from his service in the White House.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Wednesday approved a House Oversight Committee subpoena for Trump’s records covering 2017 and 2018, but turned down most of the panel’s request for similar information dating back to 2011.

An aide to Trump said he plans to appeal the decision, which could also be challenged by the House panel.

While the House committee was deemed entitled to some of the records they sought from the accounting firm Mazars, the ruling could be seen as a setback for lawmakers since Mehta's 53-page ruling delved in detail into their need for the information ruled that the subpoena was not adequately tailored to serve those purposes.

Mehta said the committee's effort to get information on Trump's finances back to 2011 seemed to exceed its legitimate needs and threatened to intrude on presidential powers. The judge specifically discounted the panel's claims that it needed that data to determine whether Trump complied with a financial disclosure statute and whether that law should be changed.

"Due to its broad, invasive nature, the subpoena poses an appreciable risk to the separation of powers," wrote the judge, who was appointed by President Barack Obama. "In the current polarized political climate, it is not difficult to imagine the incentives a Congress would have to threaten or influence a sitting President with a similarly robust subpoena, issued after he leaves office, in order to 'aggrandize itself at the President’s expense....' In the court’s view, this not-insignificant risk to the institution of the presidency outweighs the Committee’s incremental legislative need for the material subpoenaed from Mazars."

Mehta was more receptive to the committee's claims that it needed access to Trump's financial data in order to assess whether he violated the Constitution's emoluments clauses by accepting payments from state or foreign governments and that the panel needed to audit the lease the General Services Administration granted to one of Trump's businesses in 2013 to build and operate the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

The judge said the dealings related to the hotel were more akin to ordinary business transactions and he was hard pressed to see why Trump's ties to that deal should be off limits to investigation solely because he formerly served as president.



"By freely contracting with GSA for his own private economic gain, and by not divesting upon taking office, President Trump opened himself up to potential scrutiny from the very Committee whose jurisdiction includes the 'management of government operations and activities, including Federal procurement," Mehta wrote. "That he happened to occupy the presidency for some portion of his still-in-effect lease does nothing to change that fact."

House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney recognized the mixed nature of the judge's ruling and suggested the panel may appeal.

"Today’s district court opinion recognized that the Oversight Committee is entitled to a broad set of President Trump’s financial records as part of our critical investigation aimed at preventing presidential conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and constitutional violations," Maloney said in a statement. "While it is disappointing that the Court, despite finding that the entire subpoena served valid legislative purposes, narrowed the subpoena in some respects, the Committee is actively considering next steps.”

An aide to Trump vowed to keep up the the court battle. "We will be appealing, like we have been for about six years," the aide said.

The legal fight Mehta ruled on Wednesday has already made one trip to the Supreme Court. Last year, the justices rejected arguments from Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department that the courts cannot rule on subpoena battles between the legislative and executive branches. However, the ruling instructed lower courts to scrutinize Congress' need for the information and whether the subpoena fit those objectives.

The congressional demand has diminished in significance in recent months, due to Trump's loss and a parallel grand jury subpoena obtained by prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's office. The Supreme Court also upheld the enforcement of that subpoena, leading to eight years of tax information being turned over to that office in February. That information fueled an indictment last month , charging the Trump Organization and its longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg with a variety of tax and fraud offenses.

Both have entered not guilty pleas.

While what the House panel would receive under Mehta's decision is just a subset of what the New York prosecutors already have, the committee has one option the prosecutors lack: Lawmakers would face few strictures on making the information public. The records turned over in New York are covered by grand jury secrecy, which limits public disclosure, but Congress isn't bound by those rules.

In a separate case before the court, Judge Trevor McFadden is weighing arguments over whether House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal should have access to six years’ worth of Trump’s returns. Neal says that he needs them so the committee can determine whether the IRS is doing an adequate job auditing presidents, something it has long done as a matter of policy.

Neal is citing an obscure law that allows the heads of Congress’ tax committee to examine anyone’s confidential tax information. Trump’s attorneys argue that Neal needs a legitimate legislative reason to get the returns, that he doesn’t have one and that Democrats simply want to hurt Trump politically.

The case has been moving through the court at a glacial pace, with preliminary legal wrangling now scheduled to drag into November.

Comments / 78

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
103K+
Followers
7K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Richard Neal
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Tax Return#House Oversight Committee#Mazars#Old Post Office#Gsa#The Oversight Committee#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department#The Trump Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
Washington Post

Mr. Trump’s actions fit the history

Dana Milbank’s Aug. 8 Washington Sketch column, “We can’t let the terrorists rewrite Jan. 6,” brilliantly combined real Civil War history with the reality that the large-scale, hideous violence perpetrated by then-President Donald Trump and his followers was an attempted coup d’etat to establish Mr. Trump as “President for life,” by whatever name a fascist dictator over the United States. Mr. Trump and his followers came close to success. Though Mr. Trump nearly succeeded, U.S. democracy was saved by the brave Americans in the Capitol Police. Except for them, we would now be under a brutal fascist dictatorship.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump faces legal hurdles in keeping tax returns private

Former President Trump is facing significant legal hurdles in his ongoing effort to keep his tax returns away from Congress now that he’s a private citizen and the Justice Department is no longer fighting the oversight efforts. His lawyers are trying to block the Biden administration from handing the documents...
POTUSMSNBC

DOJ officials thwarted Trump's coup. Next step: A criminal investigation.

Recent blockbuster reporting revealed that former President Donald Trump was aggressively pushing Justice Department officials to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. To those of us who previously worked at the Justice Department, this is ... unfathomable. The good news is that these revelations have inspired...
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.

Comments / 78

Community Policy