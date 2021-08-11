GLEIF Launches Global Business Identity Initiative To Boost Financial Inclusion For African SMEs
LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Zimbabwe’s NMB Bank Limited, GLEIF, Cenfri and Cornerstone unlock access to trade finance and boost economic potential for SMEs. An international flagship project designed to expand financial inclusion among small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) especially on the African continent has launched. The project has been realized with the support of the German Federal Government through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.aithority.com
