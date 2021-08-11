Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GLEIF Launches Global Business Identity Initiative To Boost Financial Inclusion For African SMEs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Zimbabwe’s NMB Bank Limited, GLEIF, Cenfri and Cornerstone unlock access to trade finance and boost economic potential for SMEs. An international flagship project designed to expand financial inclusion among small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) especially on the African continent has launched. The project has been realized with the support of the German Federal Government through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Business Partners#Lei#Gleif#African#Lseg#Nmb Bank Limited#Giz#Legal Entity#Lei#Aml#Kyc#G20#Financial Stability Board#The Global Lei System#Cornerstone Advisory#Deutsche Gesellschaft#The Validation Agent#Valida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Industrycrowdfundinsider.com

Trade Finance Network Contour Partners Global Shipping Business Network to Offer All-Digital Trading, Financing, Shipping Solution

“Pandemic-induced lockdowns and the subsequent explosive growth in e-commerce, have pushed the logistics industry to its limits, but inefficient manual processes are still commonplace and are creating bottlenecks.”. GSBN’s blockchain or DLT-powered operating system and its product Cargo Release has been designed to support “highly” efficient and transparent “digital sharing...
Technologyaithority.com

Broxel Announced an Agreement With Google Cloud to Offer Financial Technology Solutions

Technology is the most powerful tool to democratize access to financial services. For hundreds of thousands of global companies and businesses, especially in Latin America, the ability to join the transactional and payments revolution will define their position in the market in the next few years. Technology in financial services translates into competitiveness, transparency and traceability, therefore, as more companies will access these solutions easily, safely and efficiently, the benefits will be greater for end users.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Ximena Alemán: Co-CEO at Prometeo, the LatAm Fintech Leading Open Banking Adoption, Reveals how They’re Enabling Financial Inclusion

Ximena Alemán, Co-CEO at Prometeo, the Latin American (LatAm) Fintech firm that’s leading Open Banking adoption throughout the region, recently shared key industry insights with Crowdfund Insider. Prometeo recently announced the launch of Spark, which is a free-of-cost program for high-potential startups, Fintechs, as well as small businesses that provide...
Economybitcoinist.com

A Review on the Adoption and Regulation of Blockchain by the Leading Global Economies

Blockchain may have started as the supporting technology for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but it is now being adopted across different industries, including gaming and logistics. This nascent technology is changing how the world interacts by introducing decentralized ecosystems that challenge today’s centralized infrastructures. While the adoption of the blockchain...
Economythepaypers.com

The new age of digital banking in Africa

As Africa’s fintech sector is growing rapidly, we discussed with Roy Zakka in order to learn more about the digital transformation roadmap and the trends that are shaping this sector. What are the biggest trends in fintech in Africa and what are the most promising areas of fintech (SaaS, Cloud,...
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

Lloyds Banking Group Looking For "Digital Currency Manager," Faces Decisive Choice

Lloyds Banking Group, prominent British retail, digital and mobile bank, is searching for a "Digital Currency & Innovation, Senior Manager." The hire will work closely with the bank and its partners and "articulate market insights into central bank digital currency, crypto assets, and stablecoins to inform" Lloyds' payments strategy sector, per the job post.
Worldfinextra.com

National Bank of Bahrain launches youth-focused digital banking challenge

The National Bank of Bahrain launches the Digital Banking Challenge in strategic partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay; one of MENA’s largest FinTech Hubs open for all Bahraini youth to develop new and creative solutions focused on NBB's new digital banking app. In line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives, the NBB...
EconomyComputer Weekly

NAB partners AWS, global banks on open finance

Australia’s NAB has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and three other global banks on an “open global finance challenge” to prototype new digital banking services on a global scale. Through the initiative, participating teams can choose to develop solutions that better serve businesses, improve access to digital banking...
BusinessTennessee Tribune

Experian North America Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Accelerate Financial Inclusion in Underserved Communities

COSTA MESA, CA (August 10, 2021) – Leading information services company Experian today announced the launch of Inclusion Forward – Experian Empowering Opportunities™, a first-of-its-kind initiative to help clients identify and directly support underserved and vulnerable communities. Inclusion Forward™ harnesses Experian’s data, analytics, and technology to help clients create and provide more affordable credit access.
BusinessComputer Weekly

NCSC for Startups initiative launched with Plexal

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has announced five startups that will join its new NCSC for Startups initiative, which is designed to help the UK government rapidly expand its cyber security capabilities. The initiative is being run in partnership with East London-based innovation hub Plexal, and succeeds the NCSC...
Small Businessfinextra.com

Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

Citi has launched a digital lending platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses connect with regional, local and community banks. Citi says that for many SMEs securing a loan involves manual processes that can be time consuming. Meanwhile, local and community banks have limited access to digital tools to reach potential borrowers.
Economykfgo.com

Who are you? African firms eye trade boost from global business card

LONDON (Reuters) – His company may have been operating for 61 years, but that counts for nothing when Second Muguyo, finance manager at Zimbabwean copper and silver goods manufacturer Copperwares, tries to access overseas credit. The problem? Foreign lenders and trade partners don’t know the company well enough. So when...
Marketsbankingexchange.com

Leveraging the Power of Expanded Data to Increase Financial Inclusion

In sharp contrast with 2020, this summer is starting to show promising signs of a return to normalcy. COVID-19 vaccinations have been rolling out across the United States since the beginning of the year, businesses have begun to open up and welcome back employees, and consumers are engaging in the activities they’ve missed out on over the last year and a half. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the U.S. economy is expected to grow 6.5% in 2021 after losing 3.5% last year.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Solving the Puzzle of Global Identity Verification

With customer bases that span the globe and the growing prevalence of online fraud, financial service providers know that effective identity verification (IDV) is imperative. But meeting anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) compliance standards across borders presents a challenge. At a time of widespread digital connection, why are financial businesses still struggling to verify their clients worldwide?
Businessfinextra.com

World Bank's IFC invests $10m in FintechOS to boost financial inclusion

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — has invested $10 million in FintechOS, backing the European startup's low-code approach as a way to boost financial inclusion around the world. The investment is part a previously announced $60 million Series B funding round for FintechOS. According to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy