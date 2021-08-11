GLEIF Launches Global Business Identity Initiative To Boost Financial Inclusion For African SMEs

In sharp contrast with 2020, this summer is starting to show promising signs of a return to normalcy. COVID-19 vaccinations have been rolling out across the United States since the beginning of the year, businesses have begun to open up and welcome back employees, and consumers are engaging in the activities they’ve missed out on over the last year and a half. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the U.S. economy is expected to grow 6.5% in 2021 after losing 3.5% last year.