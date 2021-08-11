Why is the Taliban on such a winning streak, and can the tide be turned?
It's been a punishing few days for Afghanistan's U.S.-created and -supported army. Since Friday, the Taliban has overrun bastions of government control, snatching more than a quarter of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals on its way to controlling an estimated 65% of the country. On Wednesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani raced to the country's north to rally a defense of besieged Mazar-i-Sharif, the country's fourth-largest city.www.miamiherald.com
