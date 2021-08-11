Latest SIOS Protection Suite for Linux Features Enhanced High Availability for SAP S/4HANA in Cloud Environments
Also New is SIOS Protection Suite for Windows Version 8.8.0 with Improved HA for Critical Windows Applications in the Cloud. SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, announced the GA release of SIOS Protection Suite for Linux version 9.5.2 clustering software, featuring enhanced automation and application failover orchestration that makes creating and managing high availability (HA) clusters in complex SAP S/4HANA environments easier and more reliable for enterprises. SIOS also recently released SIOS Protection Suite for Windows version 8.8.0 clustering software featuring innovations designed to make HA clustering in the cloud faster and easier.aithority.com
