People Moves: Gallagher Names Hughes as Aerospace Consultant; Tokio Marine HCC Hires Faubert for Credit & Political Risk; Enstar’s CFO to Step Down
This edition of International People Moves covers appointments for broker Gallagher in London, for insurer Tokio Marine HCC – Credit Group in Paris, and for Enstar Group in Bermuda. A summary of these new hires follows here. Gallagher Names Hughes as Consultant in Global Aerospace Practice. Gallagher has engaged legal...www.insurancejournal.com
Comments / 0