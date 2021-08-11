Cancel
People Moves: Gallagher Names Hughes as Aerospace Consultant; Tokio Marine HCC Hires Faubert for Credit & Political Risk; Enstar’s CFO to Step Down

Insurance Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of International People Moves covers appointments for broker Gallagher in London, for insurer Tokio Marine HCC – Credit Group in Paris, and for Enstar Group in Bermuda. A summary of these new hires follows here. Gallagher Names Hughes as Consultant in Global Aerospace Practice. Gallagher has engaged legal...

www.insurancejournal.com

