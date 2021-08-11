People Moves: Gallagher Names Hughes as Aerospace Consultant; Tokio Marine HCC Hires Faubert for Credit & Political Risk; Enstar’s CFO to Step Down

Sroge’s appointment as interim CEO of BinanceUS comes in the wake of Brian Brooks’ resignation after serving in the position for less than four months. BinanceUS selected Joshua Sroge as interim CEO after Brian Brooks abruptly left the American outlet of the crypto exchange. Sroge previously served as a chief financial officer (CFO) and is one of its longest-tenured employees, according to sources. The new interim CEO who joined BinanceUS in January last year as CFO, was selected by the exchange’s board. He will serve in his new role until the company can find a permanent replacement.