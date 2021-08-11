Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Secteur 6, Maker of Kaftans, Sets a High Standard for Sustainable Fashion

By 20,000 Articles on Everything Green
Tree Hugger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the summer of kaftans, according to the Sunday Times. This news should make everyone happy, from those who long for a tropical beach vacation, to those who have spent so much time wearing sweatpants that they cannot imagine squeezing into anything else, to those who love to rock a daring new look.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Kaftan#Pesticides#The Sunday Times#Secteur 6 Pays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Can India's Favorite Bridalwear Designer Make an H&M Collection That Lasts Forever?

As a fashion lover who has been fusing aspects of my Indian culture with my western wear as long as I can remember, the Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration is a dream. Not only is this the first time H&M has collaborated with an Indian designer in its 17 years of collaborations, it's with none other than world-renowned Sabyasachi Mukherjee — arguably the globe's most coveted Indian bridalwear designer.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

What Is Cupro, and Is It a Sustainable Material? Fabric Overview

Throughout history, representations of luxury and wealth have dominated the fashion industry. As a result, many materials now mimic extravagance but at a fraction of the cost by using different, less expensive fibers. Cupro is one example because it is produced from cotton industry waste. While that may sound eco-friendly, a big question remains: Why is cupro illegal to produce in the United States?
ApparelVogue

Surf’s Up! Tekla Launches Delectably Soft Beach Robes With Stüssy

Tekla, fashion’s favourite bathrobe and bed linen brand (if your sheets are not emblazoned with Tekla stripes, what did you spend lockdown doing?), has teamed up with Stüssy on a delightfully cool edit guaranteed to tempt editors and surfers, alike. Based on the proposition that Tekla belongs both at home and on the beach, the brands linked aesthetics on 100 per cent organic cotton percale bedding, poplin sleepwear and surf robes in cactus shades and hand-drawn stripes. From the super-soft pjs to the plush towels with Stüssy’s signature swirling motif, the collection is a complete breath of fresh air for holidaymakers looking to pep up their staycation looks.
EnvironmentDaily Californian

Trendy, sustainable fashion brands to support

If you’re a shopaholic like myself, it’s important to learn about fashion’s negative impact on the environment. Many popular clothing brands and stores have adopted unethical practices that contribute to high carbon emissions, water pollution and large amounts of landfill waste. When it comes to feeding your shopping addiction, you might feel the desire to spend a bunch of money on fast fashion. Instead, check out these four trendy brands that are also sustainable!
Skin CareByrdie

Meet Mauve Fantasticever: The Gender-Neutral K-Beauty Brand with a Mission

Even before she launched her beauty brand, June Yoo knew it would stand for something. Raised in America and Europe, Yoo's been living in Korea for nearly a decade. "The mindset here is still rather conservative," she explains to Byrdie, specifically calling out issues like racial justice, LGBTQ+ representation, and inclusivity around those with disabilities. Yoo says she's always felt a responsibility to be politically active and engaged, which led her to dream up ideas reflective of that.
ApparelHuffingtonPost

Shop The Trend: Miniskirts Are Having A Moment (Again)

From the mod fashions of the '60s to the early-aughts denim looks, miniskirts have had their moments. It seems they're having another one in 2021. Hemlines tend to rise with the temperature, so it’s no surprise miniskirts have been making an appearance this summer. Celebrities like Florence Pugh, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo have been photographed in them at public appearances.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Best sustainable men’s clothing: The fashion labels to know

Fashion is a form of self-expression. Of course, the look and feel is important but these days, even more so, is what the brand you are wearing stands for.The Fashion Transparency Index, released in July by Fashion Revolution, reveals that the majority of major fashion brands – a staggering 99 per cent – do not disclose the number of workers in their supply chain that are being paid a living wage.This is especially important considering a reported 74 per cent of garment workers in Asia – many already existing on poverty wages – were pushed below the World Bank Poverty...
Apparelvivaglammagazine.com

10 Luxurious Clothing Brands With Best T-shirt Collection

Fashion is always a part of everyone’s life, no matter what we wear. However, some consider fashion as luxuriously classy clothes made with exquisite designs, and some consider fashion as an everyday style. Both, irrespective of the type of clothing and accessories, are considered fashion. Thus, fashion is an inclusive term. There are a plethora of blogs on luxurious designer fashion collections and the best brands for them.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Cult label Refine brings 90s minimalism to wardrobe basics

Expanding her line of less-is-more silky separates and slip dresses that evoke Nineties minimalism, Refine founder Anina Heé is launching Refine Jersey. Rooted in considered luxury, Refine’s made-in-Europe, direct-to-consumer, never-marked-down separates are building a cult and loyal following. We meet her to learn how and why. Anina Heé’s parent’s textile...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Universal Works’ FW21 Collection Is a Lesson in Fabrics

For Universal Works, fabric comes first. Whether it draws inspiration from traditional garments, classic military wear or Ivy League classics, the brand’s penchant for engineering harmony through the materials it uses has seen it become a staple in British menswear. After taking notes from reggae sound system styles for Spring/Summer...
ApparelPalo Alto Online

Social media and the sustainable fashion movement

Social media has caused the idea of living sustainably—more specifically, dressing sustainably—to take over the teenage world, as well as mainstream society. We are beginning to value a brand’s ethics, prioritizing sustainability and ethical production; this means saying no to the many fast fashion brands that formerly dominated the market, providing trendy clothing pieces for never-seen-before prices. But many users on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram still disagree over the ethicality of purchasing from fast fashion companies.
Designers & Collectionsvivaglammagazine.com

Fair Fashion, Not Fast Fashion

In the 21st century, technology and speed have taken over in most industries- including fashion. We have a plethora of styles, colors and brands with a diverse price range. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Unfortunately, the excess demand and consumerism has led to the glorification of fast fashion.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

5 Shoe Lovers on Where They Shop for Heels, and Why Wearing Them Is Empowering

When Henry Bae—cofounder of the shoe brand Syro—was younger, they remember wanting to rock heels out in public but being far too ashamed to do so. “I used to trail behind my family on our after-dinner walks, so I could strut on my toes and imagine myself walking on an incline,” Bae says. Flash forward to today, and Bae and their cofounder, Shaobo Han, are now making it their mission to make heels accessible to all. They design heeled styles in a large range of sizes, from men’s 8 to men’s 14. Street style stars, both male or nonbinary, are increasingly sporting heels proudly and stylishly. And it’s about more than just a fashion statement.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Kate Middleton Invests In Gold Hoop Earrings From This Affordable Brand

Kate Middleton’s fashion famously runs the gamut. You’ll often spot her performing her royal duties in a designer cocktail dress paired with opulent jewelry and heels of the same high-end caliber. Conversely, it’s equally as likely the next day you’d find her outfitted head-to-toe in items (perhaps a pair of blue jeans or a leisurely day dress) sourced from accessible, low-end brands. For these relatable and pared-down looks, Middleton turns to her favorite affordable brands — some of which may also be spots you frequent during your budgeted shopping excursions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy