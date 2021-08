Most investors buy and sell stocks, bonds and other securities using the assets in their brokerage accounts. Sometimes, investors want to be able to withdraw money from their accounts without actually selling any of their investments. Investors can accomplish this by borrowing against their portfolios. This is known as margin debt. There are many reasons to borrow, rather than sell your assets, including to avoid triggering a taxable event and to keep their money invested in a growing market. In this article, we’ll define what margin debt is, how much you can borrow and how investors use it.