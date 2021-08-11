Essay/Richard Hermann: Preserving democracy can’t be a spectator sport

The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party, decided in 2020 that they would have no platform other than to “enthusiastically support the President’s agenda.” The understanding was that any Republicans who refused to support Trump’s lies and his efforts to undermine our democracy and our Constitution would be punished by Trump’s base and, in turn, by the party — and that is exactly how it has played out through the 2020 election and since. This should alarm every one of us who loves our country and our democratic traditions.