Essay/Richard Hermann: Preserving democracy can’t be a spectator sport

Seven Months After Capitol Insurrection, American Democracy Stands at a Crossroads, as Senate Stalls Action on “For the People Act”. Syracuse, NY- Central New Yorkers will hold a “Democracy Can’t Wait” rally on Tuesday, August 10, at 12 p.m in the plaza outside the James M. Hanley Federal Building in downtown Syracuse. Seven months after the Capitol insurrection, with state legislatures across the country passing voter suppression legislation and gerrymandering districts, the U.S Senate is stalling action on legislation that would preserve the right to vote, ensure non-partisan redistricting and publicly finance elections – the For the People Act. Organizers of the event are demanding that Senate Majority Leader Schumer and the U.S. Senate pass the For the People Act fully intact with public financing reform before the August recess.
