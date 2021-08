Hola! I can't quite believe it but the Vuelta a España has already rolled around. The Olympics meant we didn't have any sort of breather after the Tour de France we're already setting out on the third Grand Tour of the season. Ahead of us are three weeks of mouth-watering racing with some great potential storylines, all starting here in Burgos tonight, with a short and punchy time trial that could give us a hierarchy - albeit a loose one - from the get-go.