Jenny Taft rightfully blasted Skip Bayless for his awful take on Mike McCarthy’s physical appearance

I have to start this post off by saying I don’t know how anyone wakes up in the morning and turns on any of the sports morning yelling shows and finds any enjoyment from them. To me it’s just really rough TV to watch and a brutal way to start one’s day.

“Undisputed” on FS1 is one of those awful shows and it’s where Skip Bayless provides terrible takes on a daily basis to the small audience that tunes into the program.

On Wednesday, Bayless was talking about his Cowboys when he went in on Mike McCarthy’s psychical appearance and how a coach should be in better physical shape because that would help motivate players a little bit more.

Jenny Taft, the host of the show who has to sit there for three hours a day and take in this garbage, rightfully went off on Bayless:

Good for Jenny Taft.

