BELLEVUE, Wash.—South Dakota seniors Brady Schutt, Jack Cochrane and Dalton Godfrey have been named preseason all-Americans by HERO Sports the site announced Wednesday. Schutt and Cochrane have been named preseason all-Americans for the second year in a row, but this marks the first such recognition for Godfrey, the Coyotes’ long snapper the last three seasons and an all-MVFC honoree. Godfrey and Schutt, the Coyotes’ punter, teamed to help lead the nation’s top punting unit last spring which netted 43.7 yards per boot.