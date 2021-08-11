Cancel
Daniels, WV

Newly opened Dollar Tree looking to hire

By Gailyn Markham
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft0bY_0bOaD0Mi00

DANIELS, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – A new Dollar Tree that recently opened at 2198 Ritter Drive in Daniels is looking to hire.

Kayleigh Painter with Dollar Tree shared that the 8,222 square foot store opened two weeks ago and is excited to officially be a part of the area.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow, and we are proud to be part of the Daniels community,” Painter stated.

The new Dollar Tree store provides great value and a broad assortment of merchandise priced at $1.

Each week, customers can discover news treasures ranging from seasonal décor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, balloons, party supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school supplies, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and more.

In addition to Dollar Tree’s usual offering, the Ritter Drive location also offers an expanded Crafter’s Square section, which includes a plethora of crafting and art supplies including drawing tools, ribbons and yarn, sewing kits, scrapbooking materials, jewels and beads, make-your-own wreath supplies, containers and more.

According to Painter, the store is hoping to hire up to 20 employees. Applicants can apply online or in-person at the store location.

The Ritter Drive Dollar Tree is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

