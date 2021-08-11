Cancel
South-Western City Schools plans to introduce several initiatives, procedures in new academic year

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the South-Western City School District's new academic year begins Aug. 25, students are on track to attend classes in person, all day, every day. The protocols the district announced in June strongly recommend but do not require students to wear masks or be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. But students will need to wear masks when riding school buses, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

