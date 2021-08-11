Cancel
Greenville, NC

City council workshop focuses on redistricting, road management

By Giana Williams
piratemedia1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenville City Council met for a workshop Aug. 9 to receive updates on the city’s redistricting process and the Pavement Management Program for the city. Adam Mitchell of Tharrington Smith, LLP shared a presentation of a continued discussion from a previous city council meeting on June 17 on the city’s redistricting process and criteria prior to the release of the 2020 census data. Mitchell’s partner demographer Blake Esseltyn was present in the meeting via phone call.

www.piratemedia1.com

